WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Darlington sets pace early in 6-A/A win
The Tigers led from the start, scoring three runs in the top of the first and coasting from there. Cloud went 3 for 4 with five RBIs, a run, a walk and a stolen base.
Nolan Wilson finished 3 for 5 with an RBI, a double and a run scored, while Trey Yunger went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two doubles.
Campbell threw six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three. Darlington (10-11, 7-2 6-A/A) will host Gordon Lee on Friday.
East Paulding 5, Rome 3, 9 inn.
An extra-inning rally fell short for Rome on Wednesday as the Wolves lost 5-3 to visiting East Paulding at Legion Field in nine innings.
Tied 1-1 after seven, each team scored a run in the eighth, but East Paulding pushed across three in the top of ninth. Rome got one back in the bottom of the ninth and had two on when the Raider got the final out.
Sevie Andrews went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Wolves (11-9, 6-3 7-5A), while Cade Garrard went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Starter Chandler Bridges threw six innings, scattering five hits and striking out six.
Rome will travel to East Paulding on Friday.
GOLF
Coosa boys 217, Pepperell 225
The Coosa boy’s golf team picked up a win over Pepperell at Stonebridge Golf Club on Wednesday, shooting a 217 to Pepperell 225.
Low medalist for the round went to Coosa’s Dawson Tate, who shot a 44. Teammate Griffin Goss was next with a 54. Pepperell was paced by Drew White, who carded a 54 for the afternoon.
TENNIS
Armuchee girls 5, Pepperell 0
A showdown between Floyd County tennis teams went to Armuchee’s girls Wednesday as the Lady Indians swept Pepperell 5-0.
Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, while Haley Mathis took No. 3 singles with a 10-point tiebreaker, 6-4, 5-7, 10-5.
Taylor Harris and Madison Bartlett won at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-0, and Chloe Purdy and Madison Hurley outlasted their opponents at No. 3 doubles, 7-5, 4-6, 10-4.
Armuchee boys 5, Pepperell 0
The Armuchee boys’ tennis team had to fight through some tough matches Wednesday, but the Indians managed to pull out a 5-0 win over Pepperell.
Darby Hopper’s 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles was followed by three-set wins by Levi Johnson at No. 2 singles and Jonathan Gephart at No. 3.
Armuchee’s No. 1 doubles team of Eli Brock and Ethan McGee won 6-1, 6-3, while Trent Weaver and Jackson House went on to win 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Model girls 4, Coosa 1
Some marathon matches marked the meeting of the Model and Coosa girls’ teams Wednesday, with the Lady Blue Devils picking up the 4-1 win.
Model’s Kate Russell fought back from a first set loss to win her No. 2 singles match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Teammates Brooke Roberts and Miya Blanton then won at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
The Lady Devils also got wins from Evalyn Edwards (6-2, 6-2) and Reagan Dooley (6-1, 6-2). Coosa’s No. 1 doubles team of Sadie Hagen and Alexis Holmes took their match, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Model boys 5, Coosa 0
The Model boys’ tennis team swept Coosa on Wednesday, bringing its streak to 12 this season.
Parker Stone and Eli Abdou each won 6-0, 6-0 in singles competition, while Kyle Hale took his match 6-2, 6-3. Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Chase Geier and Griffin Burgess won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
SOCCER
Rome girls 6, Darlington 0
A non-region match went to the Rome girls’ soccer team Wednesday evening as the Lady Wolves shut out Darlington 6-0 at Barron Stadium.
Mae Pierce led Rome with three goals, while Jennifer Zavala, Shea Kelley and Allyson Harris each added one. Haley Guerrero finished with two assists, and Janet Hartman had one.
Rome (6-6-1) will host Allatoona on Friday, while Darlington welcomes North Murray to the Darlington campus Monday.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Coosa girls 3, Rockmart 2
For the second time in as many days, the Coosa girls’ soccer team bested Region 7-AA foe Rockmart in a close contest, this time in a 3-2 win at Coosa on Tuesday.
Emily Martin had a goal and two assists for the Lady Eagles (8-3, 6-2 7-AA), while Ashley Medrano and Evelyne Cruz each had a goal. Jasmine Limon recorded an assist.
Coosa will be on the road today to take on Gordon Central.