WEDNESDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: Armuchee girls move on in state tennis playoffs
All five lines were decided in two sets, beginning with Brooke Dellis winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Hannah Dellis and Haylee Mathis each won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
Taylor Harris and Madison Bartlett kept the momentum going at No. 1 doubles with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, while Madison Hurley and Chloe Purdy took their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-1.
Armuchee will play either Heard County or South Atlanta next week in the Sweet 16.
Rockmart girls 5, Rabun County 0
It was all Rockmart’s girls in the Lady Jackets’ opening round match with Rabun County in Rockmart on Wednesday, leading to a 5-0 win to kick off the Class AA state playoffs.
Emma Evans won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Mary Ella Owen rolled off a quick 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles, and Taylor McVey rounded out the singles matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Doubles followed suit for Rockmart with Alexis Glanton and Anna Smith winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Alexis Casey and Rose Haney closing out No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2.
The Lady Jackets will host the winner of Temple-Douglass next week in the second round.
Rockmart boys 5, Monticello 0
A tie-breaker set at No. 1 singles was the closest match in Rockmart’s boys’ 5-0 win over Monticello in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs Wednesday.
No. 1 singles player Timothy Malone took his first set 6-1 before having to fight for the 7-6 win in the second set. Jackson Norris and Bennett Vest each won 6-0, 6-0 to complete the singles lines.
Hunter England And Elijah Malone won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 doubles team of Dylan Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-0, 6-1.
Rockmart will be on the road in the second round, traveling to face Region 5-AA champion Temple next week.
GOLF
Coosa wins Floyd County Invitational
A windy afternoon provided some challenges for the participants in the final round of the Floyd County Invitational on Wednesday, but Coosa managed to hold on to its early lead and claim the team title.
Coosa senior Dawson Tate took the overall individual title with a two-day score of 84. Model’s Cody Boazman was close behind with an 85 through 18 holes at Stonebridge Golf Club.
The Eagles finished with a team score of 403, just three strokes back of Model, which made up some ground with a final total of 406.
Pepperell’s Drew White finshed with a 109 to lead the Dragons to a third-place finish. Armuchee was paced by Dre’Quan Cook, who shot a second-round low of 43 on Wednesday to come in third overall with an 88.
All four teams will continue to prepare for the Area 3-AA boys’ tournament May 3 at Fields Ferry in Calhoun.
BASEBALL
Carrollton 12, Rome 7
Rome lost a back and forth affair to Carrollton in Region 7-5A play Wednesday, 12-7, as both teams combined for 21 hits at Legion Field.
The loss sets up a critical region game Friday at Carrollton in the regular season finale as the Wolves try to clinch a state playoff berth.
Connor Bullard went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Rome (14-12, 9-6 7-5A). Sevie Andrews went 3 for 4 as well, tacking on a double and an RBI, while Kade Garrard finished with two hits.