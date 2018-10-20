The No. 2-seeded Lady Dragons won the best-of-five series 25-20, 25-23, 25-14, and will now advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
“The girls are really excited,” head coach Lee Donahue said. “We’ll work on some things that happened and try to clean up some things and get ready for Wednesday.”
The Lady Dragons (24-14) will travel to Elite Scholars Academy (23-7) again on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to face the No. 1-seeded Lady Knights, who defeated Union County three sets to none on Saturday.
Here’s a look at other area teams’ first round matchups:
Armuchee 3, Dade County 0
The No. 3-seeded Armuchee volleyball team upset No. 2 seed Dade County in the opening round of the Class A/AA Public state playoffs Saturday at Rabun County, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19.
Mercedes McLaughlin had six aces, 23 assists, three kills and one block, Brette Bata had two aces, 10 kills, 12 digs, one assist and one block, Bridgette Jones added four aces, 14 digs and eight kills, and Carson Powell had 40 digs, two kills and one assist.
Armuchee (14-15) will head back to Rabun County on Wednesday to face the No. 1-seeded Lady Wildcats (13-17), who knocked off Drew Charter 3-0.
Gordon Lee 3, Model 0
The Model volleyball team had its season come to an end Saturday in the opening round of the Class A/AA Public state playoffs in Chickamauga, losing to host Gordon Lee 25-13, 25-9, 25-18.
The Lady Blue Devils finish their season with a 12-28 record and made their first appearance in the playoffs since 2014.
Brooke Roberts had three kills, one ace, and two blocks against the top-seeded Lady Trojans (32-6), Laura Kate Cole had three kills and nine digs, Neely Brownlow had 11 digs, and Maggie Jon White had seven assists.
Grady 3, Rome 2
The No. 2-seeded Rome High volleyball team was upset Saturday by No. 3 seed Grady in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Buford, falling just short in the best-of-five match.
The Lady Wolves (30-15) and Grady went 2-2 in the first four sets to force a decisive fifth set, but Rome lost to end its season after a surge through the Area 7-5A tournament. The Lady Wolves have advanced to the state playoffs three seasons in a row.