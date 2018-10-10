Both squads have won eight of their last 10 matchups, with the Lady Wolves hosting the Region 7-5A tournament and the Lady Lions hosting the GICAA Region 3 tournament.
The No. 4-seeded Lady Wolves will open play today at 6:30 p.m. against No. 5 East Paulding, a team Rome (27-12) has defeated twice this season in 2-0 victories.
Despite their familiarity and success against East Paulding (19-7-1), Rome High head coach Alecia Parker doesn’t want her team to come into the match with an apathetic attitude.
“They need to go out aggressively, relentlessly, be ruthless and not just play around,” Parker said. “We’ve already come across all the teams, so we know what to expect. We’re going to come across some hard teams.”
If the Lady Wolves advance, they will then likely face No. 1-seeded Kell at 7 p.m., unless the Lady Longhorns are upset in their opening matchup. If Rome loses, the Lady Wolves will drop to the losers’ bracket and will play at 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Carrollton and No. 3 Villa Rica round out the top four seeds.
The tournament will continue Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., with the best-of-five championship match set to start at noon, and the top four seeds will move on the GHSA volleyball state championships at Marietta High School on Nov. 3
Despite a cold start to the season where they dropped their opening six matches, first-year head coach Jessany Petricevic has led her No. 1-seeded Lady Lions (12-9) to a perfect 5-0 region record as the team went on to win all but three of its remaining matches.
“We’ve had a pretty great season so far, especially in our region,” Petricevic said. “I’ve really tried to build this team around coming up after a couple of losses in the beginning of the season.”
At Unity Christian, No. 2-seeded Shiloh Hills Christian and No. 3 Horizon Christian will open play Saturday at 5 p.m., with the winner going up against No. 1 Unity at 6:30 p.m. The defending region champions swept both opponents earlier in the season, not dropping a single match in the best-of-five contests.
As the No. 1 seed, the Lady Lions are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament on Oct. 18 at Dominion Christian in Marietta as the top two seeds will advance. Unity’s region tournament was originally scheduled to take place today, but with the threat of bad weather, the date was moved.