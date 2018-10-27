After a long road trip to South Georgia for the Elite Eight in the state playoffs, the Coosa volleyball team was rewarded with a trip back home to host the Final Four.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Eagles swept Thomasville, the No. 1 team from Area 1, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14 in the quarterfinals of the Class A/AA Public playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
Coosa head coach Nic Hann said the five-hour drive to Thomasville didn’t deter the girls’ determination.
“It was encouraging to see them come out with the intensity they did after traveling so far,” Hann said. “They came out with a lot of aggres-siveness and enthusiasm from the very first point.”
The Lady Eagles are perfect through the playoffs so far, and haven’t lost a set since defeating Armuchee 3-1 in the area tournament on Oct. 13. The Lady Eagles (36-9) will welcome the top-ranked in Area 7 Gordon Lee Lady Trojans (34-6), which defeated Bremen, to their home court on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Trojans are on a six-match winning streak and haven’t dropped a set since Oct. 4.
“We’ve had great turnouts at our gym for the Final Four before,” Hann said. “The Coosa community and Floyd County has done a great job of supporting us. The girls are pumped to play this game at home, and we’re really excited to get back to our gym this week.”
The Lady Eagles blazed through their opening set against Thomasville, but Hann said they had to play smart to be able to come out on top.
“They had a couple of players that could put the ball down,” Hann said. “But we did a really good job of keeping them off balance. It was good to see them this late in the season pay attention to what our oppo-nents do well and what they don’t do well.”
Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles against the Lady Bulldogs (19-8) with 12 kills, six aces, three digs and two blocks, Gracie Shumate had five aces and three kills, Jordan Roberts had nine kills, six digs, four aces and two blocks, Sarah Arrant had six kills and two blocks, and Brinley Smith had 29 assists, three kills and three digs.