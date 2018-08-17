VOLLEYBALL: Darlington tops Cedartown, falls to Southeast Whitfield
Lucy Bearden finished the day with three kills, 11 assists and six digs as the Lady Tigers came away with a 23-25, 27-25, 15-11 win against Cedartown after a 25-18, 26-24 loss to Southeast Whitfield at home Thursday.
Makiya Mayes added three kills for the Lady Tigers (1-3), Annabelle Braden had eight kills and eight blocks, Alli Hagler had 19 digs, Abbie Vaughn had 11 digs, Maggie Schrimsher had three blocks, and Hannah Willerson had seven assists.
Darlington will next face Northwest Whitfield on the road Aug. 23.
Model falls to Fannin County, wins against Adairsville
The Model volleyball team moved to 2-2 on the season after a 25-19, 25-9 win against Adairsville and a 26-24, 25-12 loss to Fannin County on Thursday.
Laura Kate Cole finished the day with five kills, 10 digs and four aces, Brooke Roberts had four aces and one kill in a string of 15 straight serves, and Ellie Getchell had seven digs.
Model will next play in the Coosa Invitational on Saturday.
Rome sweeps Cass, East Paulding
Rome’s volleyball team earned two wins Thursday earning victories against Cass and East Paulding.
The Lady Wolves topped Cass 25-19, 25-17 and East Paulding 25-21, 25-10.
Against Cass, Abby Payne had 15 digs, Katie Beth had 10 kills, Olivia Vardy had nine digs, and Kallan Carper had 16 assists.
Carper also had four aces against East Paulding, Abby Hart had four aces, Caroline Young added 15 assists, and Carol Saunders finished with seven kills.
Rome (3-2) will next play in the Coosa Invitational on Saturday.