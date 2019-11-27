After helping her high school team to a three-peat, Kasey Thacker has her collegiate plans starting to fall into place.
The Coosa senior signed last week to continue her volleyball and education career with the University of North Carolina-Asheville, a Division I school that competes as part of the Big South conference.
Thacker, along with a talented group of seniors, helped the Lady Eagles become one of the top volleyball programs in the state over the last four seasons. Coosa won its third straight state championship this past season, pulling off a comeback over Elite Scholars Academy after being down two sets to one.
It was in that game that Thacker broke her own school record for most kills in a single match with 24, which put her career total at 1,564.
Thacker is the two-time Class AA/A Public Player of the Year as voted on by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association, as well as a two-time GVCA All-State selection.
This season saw her also named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Team for Region 3, which includes players from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Thacker has also been named the Area 6-AA/A Public Player of the Year and Coosa’s Volleyball Player of the Year as both a junior and senior. She finished this season with 595 kills, 136 aces, 283 digs and a .382 hitting percentage.