TUESDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: UPDATED: Model baseball gets 10-0 win over Gordon Central
Rett Edwards threw a three-hit shutout, and the Model Blue Devils picked themselves up with 15 hits in a 10-0 win over Gordon Central on Tuesday at home.
Daulton Waddell went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Model at the plate, but he had plenty company.
Josh Land went 3 for 3, Brody Pearson went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Dawson Whitefield went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Edwards pitched all five innings in the run-rule shortened game, striking out seven along the way to the Blue Devils first region win of the season.
Model will host Chattooga today at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Darlington boys 7, Mt. Zion-Carroll 1
Jack Eady pulled off the hat trick as the Darlington boys’ soccer team completed an undefeated area record with a 7-1 win over Mt. Zion-Carroll on the road Tuesday.
The Tigers (7-5, 5-0 7-A) will host Riverside Military Academy in the first round of the Class A state playoffs next week.
Andre Mbakwe had a pair of goals in the win over the Eagles, while Brinson Sumner and Jonathan Pieroni each scored a goal as well. Rand Smith had two assists.
Keeper Philip Wofford recorded four saves, while also recording an assists. Sumner, Grant Shapiro and Michael Ugbe each had an assist as well.
Darlington girls 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 0
A shutout win on the road capped off the Darlington girls’ soccer team’s regular season on Tuesday, giving the Lady Tigers a 5-0 mark in Area 7-A and the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.
Darlington defeated Mt. Zion-Carroll 4-0 in the finale, as Alex Gardner scored twice, and Emma Good and Olivia Harper scored once each.
Goalkeeper Julia Holmes recorded four saves for the Lady Tigers (7-7), who will host the first round of the Class A state playoffs next week.
Model girls 10, Coosa 0
The Model girls’ soccer team wrapped up the Region 7-AA title for the second year in a row Tuesday with a 10-0 win over Coosa on the road.
Libby Upton led the charge for the Lady Devils with five goals, while Jennifer Espinoza added two goals and two assists in the shutout.
Nora Grace Snow had two goals, and Anna Rose Parker finished with a goal and an assists. Lauren Akemon and Leilani Rojas each had an assist as well.
Melanie Morrison and Bethanie Crawley combined for the clean sheet, with Morrison recording three saves and Crawley adding one.
Model (13-1-1, 12-1 7-AA) hosts Rockmart on Thursday, while Coosa (11-5, 9-4) hosts Armuchee.
Rome girls 10, Dalton 2
Mae Pierce scored four goals and Michele Monzalvo come up with 12 saves in the Rome girls’ soccer team’s 10-2 non-region victory over Dalton on Tuesday.
Janet Hartman had two goals and two assists for the Lady Wolves (9-6-2), while Allyson Harris also scored twice. Jennifer Zavala and Haley Guerrero scored a goal each, and Shea Kelley added an assist.
Rome will host Chapel Hill on Friday at Barron Stadium to finish the regular season.
Unity Christian girls 2, Georgia Cumberland 2
The Unity Christian School girls’ soccer team tied visiting Georgia Cumberland 2-2 at Grizzard Park on Tuesday in a non-region match.
Mary Nance and Tori Eddins each scored a goal for the Lady Lions (4-2-2), while keeper Chanceley Book recorded 10 saves. Unity Christian hosts Horizon Christian on Thursday at Grizzard Park.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pepperell's boys lead after Day 1 of 7-AA meet
Pepperell’s boys got an early lead at the Region 7-AA Track and Field Championships on Tuesday in Calhoun, winning two field events and having three top-three finishes.
The Dragons were first after four events with 47.50 points, followed by host Gordon Central with 29.
Brian Tanner won the boys’ discus with a throw of 138 feet, 10 inches, while his Pepperell teammate Dylan Bailiff came in second at 126-3. Camron Miles then won the boys’ long jump with a distance of 21-4.
Armuchee’s Chaney Holder won the boys’ 1,600-meters with a time of 4:45, followed by Pepperell’s Rob Vincent and Omar Maldonado. Armuchee swept the event, with Kayla Hutcherson winning the girls’ 1,600 in 5:59.
Model’s Megan Kent took the region title in the girls’ high jump by clearing 5-6, while Victaria Saxton finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32-6 ¼.
The event is scheduled to continue today before concluding Thursday at Gordon Central High School.
GOLF
Coosa takes early lead at Floyd County Invitational
The annual Floyd County Invitational got underway Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club with the varsity boys’ teams from all four Floyd County Schools high schools competing in the two-day, 18-hole tournament.
Coosa held the lead after Tuesday’s first round, owning a 12-stroke lead over Model with a team total of 191. The Eagles’ Dawson Tate was the individual leader with a 36 through the first nine holes.
Model’s Cody Boazman comes into today in second with a 39, while Coosa’s Caleb Ray is third with a 42. Pepperell is third in the team standings with a 232, led by Michael Corntassel’s 56, and Armuchee has a 246, with Dre’Quan Cook pacing the Indians with a 45.
Today’s round is set to start at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY'S LOCAL SCORES
PREP BASEBALL
Pepperell 11, Armuchee 2
Rockmart 5, Coosa 2
Model 10, Gordon Central 0
PREP SOCCER
Armuchee boys 3, Dade County 1
Dade County girls 6, Armuchee 1
Rome girls 10, Dalton 2
Darlington girls 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 0
Model boys 2, Coosa 0
Model girls 10, Coosa 0
Unity Christian girls 2, Georgia Cumberland 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Shorter 16, Emmanuel 7