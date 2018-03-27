TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Pepperell plays off Coosa’s mistakes to earn 2-0 win
Scoreless through five innings, the contest shifted in the top of the sixth. Pepperell’s Trevor Thomas started things off after he reached first on a liner to the shortstop that was bobbled.
Connor Chandler came up next with a bloop hit to left for a base hit, then an errant throw to third to catch Thomas stealing went into left field and allowed him to score.
With Chandler at third, Wesley Wade sent a hit over the third baseman, who tipped the ball, and Chandler came home. Each team recorded just two hits each.
Wade picked up the win for Pepperell (8-9, 5-2 7-AA), striking out six and allowing no hits in three innings of relief. Starter Bruce Anderson scattered two hits and allowed no runs in the first four innings.
Coosa’s Caleb Shiflett struck out 11 and gave up just two hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Eagles (8-8, 4-3) had three runners in scoring position in the final four innings.
Pepperell will host Chattooga on Friday, while Coosa hosts Dade County.
In other action:
TENNIS: Rockmart sweeps Chattooga
A trip to Summerville kept Rockmart’s tennis teams on the right track as both the Jackets and Lady Jackets breezed by Chattooga.
Rockmart’s girls (14-1, 5-0 7-AA) won 4-1, getting wins from singles players Emma Evans (6-1, 6-2), Mary Ella Owen (6-4, 6-1) and Taylor McVey (6-0, 6-0), as well as No. 1 doubles team Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith (6-2, 6-4).
Rockmart’s boys (11-3, 4-1) completed a 5-0 sweep of the host Indians, with singles wins coming from Timothy Malone (6-1, 6-0), Jackson Norris (6-0, 6-0) and Hunter England (6-0, 6-1).
Bennett Vest and Gavin Tan took their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1, while Elijah Malone and Dylan Mahan won at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-0.