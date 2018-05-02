TUESDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: Model girls win overtime thriller to reach Elite Eight
The hard-fought win returns the Lady Devils back to the Elite Eight, where they will host East Laurens a year after falling to eventual state champion St. Vincents’ in the quarterfinals.
Espinoza, who scored in the first half to give Model (16-1-1) a 1-0 lead, tacked on the game-winner in the 84th minute after bringing the ball down to the left side of the keeper during the first overtime period.
After a Model penalty inside the box late in the second overtime, Morrison blocked a hard PK by Callaway’s Kelly Carlisle before securing it.
Nora Grace Snow and Lauren Akemon each scored for the Lady Devils in the second half, which ended in a 3-3 tie. Morrison had eight saves.
Model boys 4, Callaway 0
A scoreless tie was broken by Model’s Tee Jarrard in the 50th minute Tuesday and the Blue Devils went on to shutout visiting Callaway 4-0 in the Class AA Sweet 16.
Jason Ortega followed up Jarrard’s goal in the 61st minute by scoring on a free kick 10 yards outside the box that entered the top right quadrant. Matthew Syverson would score the final two goals.
Nathan Weaver had a pair of assists, while Shane O’Neill had one. Goalkeeper David Clark had two saves as Callaway had just nine shots in the game. Model finished with 24.
The Blue Devils (16-2) advance to the Elite Eight for the first time in the program’s history and will host the winner of today’s match between Dodge County and Jeff Davis in the next round.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys edge Early County, 3-2
It took three sets in both doubles matches, but the Rockmart boys’ tennis teams managed to pull off its second upset in a row Tuesday, defeating Region 1-AA champion Early County 3-2 in the Elite Eight.
The Jackets, who finished as the runner-up in Region 7-AA, move on as the only No. 2 seed left in the Class AA state playoffs. They will travel to Savannah to face Benedictine in the Final Four in the next round.
Early County held a 2-1 lead after taking No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Rockmart’s Bennett Vest won 6-3, 6-4 to win at No. 3 singles and keep the Jackets’ hopes alive.
Dylan Mahan and Gavin Tan fought back from a loss in their first set at No. 2 doubles to pull out a win, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2. Then Hunter England and Elijah Malone finished off their opponents at No. 1 doubles, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, to clinch the victory for Rockmart.
The Jackets are the final 7-AA team left in the playoffs after Armuchee’s girls’ team lost on the road Tuesday to Berrien, 3-0.
