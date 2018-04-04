TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Coosa holds on for 3-2 win over Chattooga
Brooks Moore, Dastyn Trapp and Reese Burnette each had an RBI for Coosa in the second to build a 3-1 lead. The host Indians managed to score one more run in the fourth, but were scoreless the rest of the game.
Caleb Shiflett got the win on the mound for the Eagles, throwing 5 2/3 innings and striking out eight while allowing just two hits and one earned run. Jay Hamby came on in the sixth and picked up the save, finishing with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Coosa’s Logan Pledger and Hamby joined Moore, Trapp and Reese with getting a single and going 1 for 3 in the Region 7-AA game.
The Eagles (9-9, 5-4 7-AA) travel to Model on Friday, while Chattooga (8-10, 5-4) is at Armuchee.
In other action:
SOCCER
Model boys 2, Armuchee 1
A two-goal lead stood for Model at the end of a tough 2-1 Region 7-AA win against the Indians in Armuchee on Tuesday.
A first-half score by Jason Ortega gave the visiting Blue Devils a 1-0 lead at the break. Then a goal by Tee Jarrard came in the 72nd minute off an assist from Matthew Syverson.
Model’s late lead was jeopardized by an own goal about a minute later that followed an incident inside the box. But the Blue Devils (10-1, 8-1 7-AA) were able to able to keep Armuchee’s pressure in check.
Model goalkeeper David Clark recorded seven saves in the win. The team will play Pepperell in Lindale on Friday, while Armuchee (8-4-1, 5-4) hosts Rockmart on Thursday.
Model girls 7, Armuchee 1
The Model girls’ soccer team erupted for five goals in the second half of a Region 7-AA tilt with Armuchee as the visitors won 7-1.
Jennifer Espinoza and Libby Upton each scored three goals and recorded two assists for the Lady Blue Devils against their Floyd County rivals. Lauren Akemon scored Model’s other goal.
Model (9-1-1, 8-1 7-AA) was up 2-1 at halftime after Armuchee got on the board with a goal from Melissa Ramos on a breakaway.
Melanie Morrison had 11 saves in goal for Model in the first half, while Bethany Crawley recorded seven in the second half.
Armuchee (4-9, 3-6) will host Rockmart on Thursday, while Model visits Pepperell on Friday.
TENNIS
Rockmart girls 5, Rome 0
It was a clean sweep for the Rockmart girls’ tennis team Tuesday as it hosted Rome High for Senior Night. Singles matches went to Emma Evans (6-3, 6-3), Mary Ella Owen (6-2, 6-0) and Tayor McVey (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-4, 6-3, while Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won 6-4, 6-0. Rockmart (16-1) will take on Armuchee on Thursday.
Rockmart boys 4, Rome 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team got a 4-1 win over non-region opponent Rome High on Tuesday, with a sweep in the singles matches.
Timothy Malone (6-3, 6-3), Jackson Norris (6-1, 6-0) and Bennett Vest (6-2, 6-3) all won for the Jackets. The No. 1 doubles team of Hunter England and Dylan Mahan won 6-2, 6-3.
Rockmart (14-3) is back in action Thursday against Armuchee.
GOLF
Pepperell girls 147, Cedartown 175
Pepperell’s Josie McGraw had a low score of 43 in a golf match against Cedartown at Meadow Lakes Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Lady Dragons won 147-175 as McGraw was followed by Sydnie Edwards’ 48 and Grace Hufford’s 56. Cedartown was paced by Evie Blackmon’s 54.