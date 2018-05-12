TRACK AND FIELD: State wraps up with local athletes finishing strong
Model’s girls came back from Albany with two Class AA state champions as Ellie Getchell won the pole vault and Megan Kent won the high jump. For the boys, Darlington’s Elijah Ball and Chattooga’s Jamarious Mosteller were also state champs.
Kent cleared 5 foot, 6 inches to claim the Lady Devils third state track and field title in two years at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany as Model’s girls’ finished sixth in the Class AA girls’ team standings.
Class 5A
In the Class 5A competition at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton, the Rome High Wolves boys’ team completed their season with a strong showing, finishing seventh in the team standings.
The Wolves’ 4x100-meter relay team took third in the finals Saturday, with the team of Cheneniah McKeever, Trai Hodges, Xavier Roberts-Donaldson and Montrell Millsap finishing in 41.83 seconds.
“The boys in the four-by-one ran like their feet were on fire,” said Rome High track and field coach Nick Bridges. “We lose Hodges next season, but everyone else comes back. That’s going to be a fun deal.”
The team had broken the previous school record of 42.33 the day before by posting a qualifying time of 41.78 in the prelims.
“I think over the last three days we did extremely well,” Bridges added. “I’m beyond excited. We were expected to 10, 10.5 points, and we ended up scoring 20.5 which put us solely in seventh place in the state. That’s pretty stinking good.”
For the Rome girls, Ja’taria Jackson was the first alternate for the 100-meter dash, and her time of 25.30 in the preliminaries of the 200-meter was good enough to break the school record of 25.34 — a record she already owned.
“There was some insane talent on the girls’ side,” Bridges said. “I’m very pleased with how (Rome’s girls) competed. The beautiful thing about them is they’re all coming back.”
Class AA
Rockmart, Pepperell and Armuchee saw success as well with second-place finishers.
Zoryan Hendricks finished with a time of 14.44 in the 110-meter hurdles for Rockmart, Pepperell’s Caroline Clark had a throw of 110-09 in the discus, and Pepperell’s Camron Miles finished the long jump with a 22-05.50. The Dragons finished in eighth place in the team standings.
Armuchee’s Chaney Holder set a personal record and broke the school record in the boys’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.23.
Class AA also saw third-place finishes from Pepperell’s Dawson Melton in the 110-meter hurdles, Rockmart’s Zabrion Whatley in the boys’ 100-meter, Rockmart’s Cambree Stanley in the girls’ 100-meter, Chattooga’s Ziyah Underwood in the girls’ 400-meter, and Holder in the 1600-meter run.
Rockmart’s relay teams also took third place in the boys’ 4x100 with a time of 42.67, and the girls’ 4x100 with a time of 49.96.
Class A-Private
Darlington’s Kacey Kemp took third with her throw of 113-09 in the discus in the Class A Private meet at Berry College. Kemp also took seventh place in the shot put with a throw of 31-09.00.
Along with his discus state title, Ball also took fourth place in the shot put with a throw of 50-00.50. Tate Ratledge finished in seventh in the same event with a throw of 47-04.50.
Roth Wilcox took fifth place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.06, and sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.95.