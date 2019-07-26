Just four months after she began competing in the event, Rome’s Jah’Lia Evans can now call herself a national triple jump champion.
The rising Rome High junior topped the competition Thursday night in Sacramento, California, at the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships.
Evans cleared a distance of 11.94 meters — 39 feet, 2 1/4 inches — on her third attempt in the 15-16 girls’ triple jump competition and the mark stood through six rounds.
Evans, who also is competing in the nationals of the 15-16 girls’ 100-meter hurdles, had never actively competed in the event until April when she was a last-minute substitution at the Floyd County Invitational.
Since then she has won Georgia High School Association region and state girls’ triple jump titles, the USATF Georgia and regional championships, and set the Rome High School record in the event.
Evans posted a time of 15.56 seconds in the preliminaries of the 100 hurdles earlier Thursday to qualify for the event's semifinals and will run in the second of three heats Saturday afternoon.
Her teammate, Ja’Taria Jackson, is also at the national championships and ran in the preliminaries of the women’s 17-18 100-meter dash on Thursday. She ran a 12.81 to put her outside of qualifying for the next round.