TRACK AND FIELD: Rome High coach would like to see more emphasis on track and field throughout area
Rome High head track and field coach Nick Bridges feels the area is at a disadvantage when it comes to getting athletes ready for a career in track or running.
He’s taking steps to correct this problem.
One of those steps is the Rome Wolves Track and Field Youth Camp which took place this week at Barron Stadium. Bridges hopes the event will attract more, and more to the sports, which he feels will have a benefit on high school athletes, young ones, and anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle.
“I didn't start running until about five or six years ago,” he said. “We have 240 kids (at the school) seven through 12. It’s not for everybody, but it’s a period for those guys to socialize. Maybe they’re not used to being around a lot of folks. Maybe folks that are a little bit heavier. Maybe we can implement something in their lives where they fall in love with running. It may save a life, maybe keep someone from being diabetic. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
The track and field camp was started two years ago, and there was an increase in the attendees this year. Last year’s camp had 41 attendees, while this year’s had 51.
“We’ve grown a little bit,” Bridges said “There’s a 3-year-old, mine’s 4, all the way up to 12-year-olds. I think that’s a huge part of it. For us not to offer something like this is a shame. We’re a running community. If you look over there on the levee and you’ve got folks riding bikes or they’re running. I want to make sure we’re pushing this stuff out to the kids.”
Rome will see a large community of runners come to town in July when the USA Track and Field Regional Meet descends on Barron Stadium. The meet will feature around 3,000 athlete in competition over four days from July 5-8.
While the big competition coming here is seen as a boon to Bridges, a reinforced track and field presence in Rome would help athletes in the area be able to attend similar meets.
“They’ll come in on the Fourth of July so that will be huge for our community, so I’m fired up about that,” Bridges said. “The sad part is we don't have any kids that will be involved with it.”
Bridges would like to see high school athletes pushed more to get them in shape for tougher competition. Being a high school coach limits him in what he can do, but he’s trying to get people pointed in the right direction. He also know he has a tough road ahead in getting track and field more prominence, being in an area where football, baseball and other sports take priority.
“There’s some things we have going in the works,” he said. “We’re trying to get this thing going. I understand track is not next in line,” Bridges said. “I’m a football coach so I know what butters the bread.”