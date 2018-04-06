THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Model boys shut out Armuchee 5-0
The Model boys’ soccer continued their perfect run Thursday with a 5-0 shutout against Pepperell.
The Blue Devils (13-0, 7-0) will take the No. 1 seed into Monday’s Region 7-AA tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
At No. 1 singles, Parker Stone won 6-0, 6-0; at No. 2 singles, Kyle Hale won 6-1, 6-0; and at No 3 singles, Eli Abdou won 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts won 6-2, 6-2; and at No. 2 doubles, Chase Geier and Griffin Burgess won 6-0, 6-1.
Model girls 4, Pepperell 1
The Model girls’ tennis team took down Pepperell on Thursday, giving up only one match to the Lady Dragons.
Evelyn Edwards won at No. 1 singles for Model, 6-2, 6-2; Kate Russell won at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-3; and Pepperell’s Kaylee Mansell won at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Macy Early and Emily Hicks won 6-4, 6-6, 2-0 (forfeit); and at No. 2 doubles, Brooke Roberts and Miya Blanton won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Rockmart boys 4, Armuchee 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team stopped Armuchee 4-1 on Thursday securing the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Yellow Jackets will open play in the Region 7-AA on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College against Dade County.
At No. 1 singles, Armuchee’s Darby Hopper won 6-3, 6-3. The rest was all Rockmart (15-3, 6-1).
Jackson Norris won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Bennett Vest won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Hunter Ingram and Dylan Mahan won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Elijah Malone and Gavin Tan won 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Rockmart girls 4, Armuchee 1
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team finished up the regular season with a perfect 7-0 record in Region 7-0 play earning the Lady Yellow Jackets the No. 1 seed in Monday’s region tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Jackets will face Dade County in the opening round.
Against Armuchee, Rockmart (17-1, 7-0) gave up No. 1 singles to Brooke Dellis, 6-7, 6-4, 6-0.
Rockmart won the rest of the matches with Mary Ella Owen winning No. 2 singles, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, and Taylor McVey winning No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith won 6-1, 6-1. Alexis Casey and Rose Haney won at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
SOCCER
Armuchee boys 9, Rockmart 0
Christopher Castro had a hat trick Thursday as the Armuchee boys’ soccer team shut out Rockmart 9-0 at home.
Malichi Campbell and Simon Wilson each scored two goals for the Indians (9-4-1). Davis Yeargen and Blake Abney each added a goal. Wilson added two assists, Tae Allen had two assists, and Castro, Campbell and Yeargen each had one assist.
Alex Lyle had a clean sheet in goal.
Armuchee will next host Pepperell on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Rome boys 5, Darlington 3
The Rome High boys’ soccer team got by Darlington on Wednesday night with a 5-3 win.
Eduardo Zavala scored two goals and had two assists, and Gabriel Pineda, Sergio Vazquez and Rahdrig Turner each scored one goal. Erick Luna had one assist.
Grant Chambers had four saves in goal for the Wolves.
Rome (11-3) will next host Paulding County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.