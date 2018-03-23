THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Eagles use 11-run inning to close out win over Armuchee
Shiflett went all five innings and struck out 12 while scattering six hits and walking one in the run-ruled shortened contest. The victory is Coosa’s fourth in its last five games.
Brooks Moore went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two runs for the Eagles (7-6, 4-1 7-AA) while Glenn Nicholson had a Grand Slam. Seth Crowe went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Jay Hamby went 2 for 4 with two RBIS and Logan Pledger finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs.
Coosa will host Rockmart today at 5 p.m. while Armuchee (5-7, 2-3) takes on Pepperell at home.
In other action:
GOLF
Pepperell girls 84, Rockmart 108
Matching rounds of 42 gave the Pepperell girls’ golf team a record-low score of 84 as the Lady Dragons defeated Rockmart on Thursday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Cedartown.
Josie McGraw and Sydnie Edwards combined for the lowest nine-hole score in Pepperell girls’ history, according to coach Brian Henderson. Rockmart finished with a combined 108, with Haley Brogdon shooting 50 and Gracie Tan 58.
Rockmart 178, Coosa 204, Pepperell 205
The Rockmart boys’ golf team had its top four player shoot sub-50 rounds Thursday at Meadow Lakes to get a win in a tri-match.
Leading the Jackets was Parker Crawford’s 43, followed by Mason Hitchcock (44), Brody McElwee (45) and Bailey Dunn (46). Coosa came in second but had the low medalist of the day as Dawson Tate led the Eagles with a 41. He was followed by Caleb Ray (49), Griffin Goss (50) and Laythe Spivey (64).
Pepperell came up one stroke back of Coosa in the team totals. Michael Corntassel was the low scorer for the Dragons with a 50, followed by Kemp Edge (51), Barrett Pence (52) and Drew White (52).
SOCCER
Rome girls 7, Hiram 0
Mae Pierce scored four goals and the Rome High girls’ soccer team bounced back from its first Region 7-5A loss to shutout Hiram 7-0 on the road Thursday.
Janet Hartman, Rhionnon Simpson and Allyson Harris all scored a goal, while Eugenia Knauss had two assists. The Lady Wolves (5-6-1, 5-1 7-5A) will be off until after spring break next week.
Model boys 8, Dade 0
It was all Blue Devils in Dade County on Thursday as the Region 7-AA leading Model boys’ soccer team picked up an 8-0 win in Trenton.
Tee Jarrard had a hat trick and teammate Jason Ortega was close behind, finishing with two goals and an assist. Model (9-1, 7-1 7-AA) got a goal each from Alex Nelson, Nathan Weaver, and Edgar Reyes.
Matthew Syverson finished with three assists, Ryan Patterson and Matthew Spears had an assist each, and keeper David Clark had one save.
Pepperell girls 3, Armuchee 2, OT
Down 2-0 at the half, the Pepperell girls’ soccer team came back to tie it up in the second half before a goal by Sydni Hazelwood in overtime led to a 3-2 win for the Lady Dragons.
Hazelwood and Ansley Davenport each scored in full time for Pepperell, while keeper Breanna Culpepper had seven saves in the Region 7-AA match.
Pepperell (3-7-1, 3-7 7-AA) and Armuchee (4-8, 3-5) are both off until after spring break next week.
Darlington girls 1, Trion 0, OT
Hillary Tunnell scored from 20 yards out two minutes into the first overtime period Thursday for the game-winning goal as Darlington’s girls pulled out a 1-0 win over Region 6-A/A foe Trion.
Keepers Julia Holmes and Flynn Flaherty combined for the shutout in goal, with Holmes recording three saves in the first half and Flaherty adding four in the second half and overtime.
The Lady Tigers (4-5, 3-0 6-A/A) are off until April 4 when they take on Rome High.
Model girls 3, Dade County 1
The Model girls’ soccer team avenged their lone Region 7-AA loss of the season Thursday as the Lady Devils defeated Dade County 3-1.
Nora Grace Snow had two goals while Jennifer Espinoza added one. Libby Upton finished with two assists and keeper Melanie Morrison had four saves.
Model (8-1-1, 7-1) is off until after spring break next week.
Unity Christian girls 2, Cherokee Christian 1
A strong team effort pushed Unity Christian to a come-from-behind win in the second half of a 2-1 win over Cherokee Christian.
Maggie Eddins and Mary Nance each scored for the Lady Lions (3-1, 2-0). The team got solid defensive play from Tabitha Breeden, Bella Posey and Francis Davis, while keeper Chanceley Book had 11 saves.
TENNIS
Pepperell boys 3, Gordon Central 2
A third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles went to Pepperell on Thursday as the Dragons took a 3-2 win over Gordon Central at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Tyler Whelchel and Dawson Melton dropped their first set 3-6 but then came back to win 6-2 and then 7-6 (7-2) to seal the victory.
Pepperell’s Zane Camp won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Wheeler Mathis and Blake Galonzoski took No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-2.
Pepperell girls 4, Gordon Central 1
Abby Davenport and Kaylee Mansell won their singles matches and the Pepperell girls defeated Gordon Central 4-1 on Thursday.
The Lady Dragons swept the doubles matches, with Erica Fox and Jayden Brumbelow winning at No. 1 doubles, and Hannah Nash and Ashley Cordle winning at No. 2 doubles.
Armuchee boys 3, Coosa 2
A close match went to Armuchee’s boys Thursday as the Indians took a 3-2 win over Coosa with the No. 2 doubles team of Jackson House and Trent Weaver making the difference with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Also winning for Armuchee were Darby Hopper at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-2) and Levi Johnson at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-3).
Armuchee girls 3, Coosa 2
Armuchee’s girls picked up a 3-2 win against Coosa on Thursday after a sweep in the singles matches.
Brooke Dellis won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Lady Indians, while Hannah Dellis came up with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2. Coosa had to forfeit the No. 3 singles match.
Rome boys 5, Paulding County 0
The Rome High boys’ tennis team closed out its Region 7-5A schedule with a 5-3 mark after sweeping Paulding County at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Jarred Jones won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-3, while the No. 2 doubles team of Mark Spates and Garrett Swanson won 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 singles player Carson Garrett, No. 3 singles player William Hucks and the No. 1 doubles team of John Cromer and JC Camp all won 6-0, 6-0.
Model boys 4, Rockmart 1
A hard-fought afternoon of tennis went to the Model Blue Devils as they defeated Region 7-AA opponent Rockmart 4-1 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Model’s Parker Stone took No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1, while Eli Abdou won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. The Blue Devils then swept doubles with Micah Veillon and Justin Roberts winning 6-3, 6-2, and Chase Geier and Griffin Burgess winning 6-4, 6-3.
Rockmart’s win came at No. 2 singles as Jackson Norris won 7-5, 6-4. Model is 10-0 overall and 4-0 in region play.
Rockmart girls 5, Model 0
Taylor McVey pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles Thursday and the Rockmart girls’ tennis team completed the 5-0 sweep of Model.
Emma Evans and Mary Ella Owen won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, while the doubles matches went to the teams of Alexis Clanton and Anna Smith, and Alexis Casey and Rose Haney.
Rockmart girls 4, Dade County 1
In their second set of matches of the day, Rockmart’s girls nabbed another win, this time defeating Dade County 4-1.
Owen won 6-2, 6-0, and McVey won 6-2, 6-2. Clanton and Smith won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Casey and Haney recovered to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. The Lady Jackets are 12-1 overall and 4-0 against 7-AA schools.
Rockmart boys 5, Dade County 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team bounced back from its earlier loss to sweep Dade County in the second set of matches.
Timothy Malone rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, Jackson Norris won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Dylan Mahan took the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-3
Bennett Vest and Elijah Malone won at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Hunter England and Caleb Shelton won 6-1, 6-2.