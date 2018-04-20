THURSDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP: Coosa baseball clinches playoff berth with 8-7 win over Pepperell
With the win, Coosa earns the region’s No. 3 seed in the Class AA state playoffs, which begin next Thursday. The Eagles (13-12, 9-5 7-AA) will be on the road at Social Circle in the first round.
The victory nearly slipped through Coosa’s fingers against the Dragons (12-13, 8-6) as the Eagles’ 7-2 lead after three and a half innings was cut to 7-6 after the fifth inning.
Coosa pitcher Glenn Nicholson came on in relief in the final two innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five and giving up an earned run to get the save.
Caleb Shiflett started on the mound and got the win with four strikeouts, one walk and one earned run.
Mason O’Neal went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Eagles with a home run and four RBIs. Dylan Callahan also went 2 for 4 with two singles and an RBI.
Logan Pledger finished 2 for 4 with two singles and two RBIs, while Brooks Moore hit a double and scored three runs.
SOCCER
Armuchee boys 2, Coosa 1
A critical match in Region 7-AA went to the Armuchee boys’ soccer team on Thursday as the Indians won 2-1 over Coosa to lock in the No. 3 seed in the Class AA state playoffs.
Simon Wilson and Malichi Campbell each scored a goal for Armuchee, while Wilson provided the assist for Campbell’s goal. Keeper Alex Lyle recorded 14 saves to help the Indians hold off the Eagles.
The victory gives Armuchee a 12-5-1 record for the regular season, marking the most wins for the program on record. The team will start the playoffs next Friday at Oglethorpe County.
Unity Christian girls 10, Horizon Christian 0
Maggie Eddins led Unity Christian with four goals and an assist in a 10-0 win over Horizon Christian on Thursday.
Maggie Whitehead, Tori Eddins and Bella Posey each had two goals to finish the game, while Mary Holly Post added an assist.
Chanceley Book earned the shutout in goal, posting four saves, and also had an assist. Unity (5-2-2, 4-0 GICAA Div. II-A North) will host Cherokee Christian on Monday at Grizzard Park.
NOTE: Recaps of Thursday’s region and area track championships will be in Saturday’s Rome News-Tribune.
THURSDAY'S AREA SCORES
PREP BASEBALL
Coosa 8, Pepperell 7
Chattooga 12, Model 1
Rockmart 4, Armuchee 2
Fellowship Christian 12, Darlington 3 (Game 1)
Fellowship Christian 9, Darlington 7 (Game 2)
PREP SOCCER
Armuchee boys 2, Coosa 1
Coosa girls 2, Armuchee 1
Model 11, Rockmart 1
Model girls 5, Rockmart 0
Unity Christian girls 10, Horizon Christian 0
PREP TENNIS
CLASS AA STATE PLAYOFFS
Elbert County girls 4, Model 1