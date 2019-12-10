Every competition comes with some new achievements and better understanding for the Rome High swim team these days.
That was true last Thursday as the Wolves and Lady Wolves participated in their fourth meet
of the season by going up against Calhoun and Cartersville. Both Rome High’s boys and girls showed their skills by completing the meet with a combined team score of 149, with the girls’ team scoring 82 points and the boys’ team scoring 67.
Among some of the top finishers for Rome were the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team, which came in second to Calhoun with a time of 2 minutes, 0.19 seconds. Rome had second-place finishes in the boys’ and girls’ 200 freestyle relay as well.
The girls’ team of Anna Cate Loveman, Carrie Twente, Julianna Norris and Aspara Luemgnanemilelai finished in 1:59.10, while the boys’ team of Andre Durand, Abraham
Figueroa, Philip Johnson and Hunter Erb came in at 1:44.16.
During the diving portion of the event, Rome took second place as well with Phillip
Wooddell coming in behind Calhoun’s Joshua Tolson in the boys’ 1-meter, and Abigail Cooper finished second behind Calhoun’s Mandie Monforte in the girls’ 1-meter. Rome’s Ada Clark came in fourth.
“I am very pleased with our upperclassmen and their leadership this season. Our divers are
improving and truly starting to get comfortable with their dives at this point in the season,” said Rome coach Joey Powers. “Our kids worked so hard over the break and throughout this week,
just really preparing for this meet. Today we saw some good competition, but it also gave us a
chance to sort of build that camaraderie between swimmers.”
Rome took third in the girls’ 200 medley relay with a time of 2:16.91, with Cartersville finishing first (2:09.49) and Calhoun in second (2:10.76).
Durand came in third during the boys’ 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.09, and Emily Johnston was fourth in the Girls’ 200 freestyle with a time of 2:54.66. Figueroa and Johnson finished in third and fourth place in the boys’ 200 intermediate medley, respectively. Figueroa finished with a time of 2:20.97 and Johnson finished with a time of 2:30.65.
Twente finished third with a time of 3:17.39 in the girls’ 200 IM, while Abi Curry finished fourth with a time of 3:19.36. Durand finished fifth in the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 25.60, and Erb finished eighth in 26.30.
Norris finished third during the girls’ 50 freestyle with a time of 29.61, Luemgnanemilelai finished fourth with a time of 29.84 and Ainslee Thornton finished seventh with a time of 31.66.
Rome High’s next swim meet will take place Saturday in Canton at the Cherokee Aquatic Center, which Powers says is an important meet to prepare the team for regionals in January.
“This upcoming meet is important because we will see where we are at this point in the season,” Powers said. “ It just gives (the swimmers) an idea of where they are in their training. Do we need to come back and work more endurance? Do we need to focus on speed and recovery? This is where we can really focus on what our practices need to look like going forward.”