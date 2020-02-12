Rome High freshman Nathan Medley had the best finishes of any local swimmer as several of them competed at the GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships last weekend.
Representatives from Rome High and Darlington spent the better part of three days at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta for the event, which is separated into four divisions. Rome competed in the 4A-5A division, while Darlington competed in the 1A-3A division.
Medley brought home fourth place in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 45.50 seconds, and fifth place in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.78 seconds.
He has been a premier swimmer with the Three Rivers Swim Club, earning state All-Star status and several AAA times during his participation with the recreation team.
Medley also competed for Rome along with Andre Durand, Hunter Erb and Abraham Figueroa in the boys’ 200 freestyle relay, coming in 13th with a time of 1:35.43. They then placed 17th in the 400 freestyle relay, coming in at 3:34:25.
Rome High divers Phillip Wooddell and Abigail Cooper brought home 10th and 14th place in their events, respectively.
Darlington senior Austin Yearout finished 12th in both of his events in the 1A-3A division, posting a time of 54.72 seconds in the boys’ 100 butterfly, and 57.14 seconds in the boys’ 100 backstroke.
Yearout was part of the Tigers’ relay team that included Quinton Clark, Spencer Shadday and Alexander Greene that qualified for the Boys 200 freestyle relay at the state meet but did not earn a spot in the finals.