SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Pepperell tops Temple, Darlington suffers first loss
Maddie Clay had three RBIs, and the rest of Pepperell’s lineup followed suit as the Lady Dragons opened the 2018 season with an 11-5 run-rule win over visiting Temple in five innings on Tuesday.
Maycy Owens and Cailey Mansell each had two hits, while Owens, Dahlia Sanford and Jacey Blanton all finished with two RBIs apiece. Chole Jones picked up the win on the mound, striking out three.
Pepperell (1-0) jumps into Region 7-AA competition Thursday at Rockmart.
Chattooga 9, Darlington 1, 5 innings
Chattooga’s Gracelyn Veitch had three hits and five RBIs to help the Lady Indians get a 9-1 non-region win over Darlington on Tuesday. Kathryne Ledbetter had two hits for the host Lady Tigers.
Darlington (1-1) travels to Armuchee today while Chattooga (2-0) will visit Armuchee Thursday.
Rockmart 21, Cedartown 0, 3 innings
Emily Loveless, Carlee Graham and Emilee Register all combined for a two-hit, three-inning shutout victory for Rockmart over Polk County rival Cedartown on Tuesday, as the Lady Jackets rolled to a 21-0 win to open the regular season.
Rockmart, the reigning Class AA state champions, hosts Pepperell in a 7-AA contest on Thursday while Cedartown (0-2) is at Cartersville for a Region 5-4A game.