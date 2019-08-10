Abby Jacobs scattered three hits and struck out four in a complete game effort as Coosa topped Rome High 4-1 in a non-region softball game Saturday.
The Lady Eagles held a 4-0 lead before host Rome managed to push across a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Alli Hall had two RBIs for Coosa, which improves to 2-1 on the season, while Jacobs, Maddie Shell, Katelyn Montgomery and Kenzie Osborne each had two hits. Montgomery and Osborne finished with an RBI each.
Coosa will be on the road Monday at Adairsville, while Rome begins Region 7-5A play at Paulding County.
In other action:
Model 14, Fannin County 1, 4 inn.
The Model Lady Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a commanding 14-1 win over visiting Fannin County.
Claire Prault had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Model (1-2), while Amaia Washington scored three runs.
Pitcher Claire Chamberlain picked up the win, striking out five, while also scoring three runs.
Model will start Region 7-AA play Tuesday on the road at Gordon Central.
Pepperell 9, Fannin County 1, 6 inn.
In the earlier game of a two-game set at Model, Pepperell topped Fannin County 9-1 on the shoulders of another strong pitching performance by Chloe Jones.
The sophomore struck out 11 and allowed just three hits over six innings of work. Jones now has 30 strikeouts in three games.
The Lady Dragons (3-0) scored two runs in the first three innings and then again in the bottom of the sixth to end the game due to the run rule.
Ansley Farmer had three hits for Pepperell, while Dahlia Sanford and Jacey Blanton each had two RBIs.
The Lady Dragons open Region 7-AA play Tuesday as they host Rockmart in Lindale.