SOFTBALL: Rome High introduces new softball coach
In introducing Rome High’s new softball coach, school system athletic director John Reid described Emily “Bird” Herren as someone who “lives” the game of softball.
“She eats, breathes, and sleeps this game,” Reid said to the gathered group of parents and players in the Rome High media center on Thursday.
Herren graduated from Rome High School and played softball at the University of Georgia. Along with being a facility manager at a sports training facility in Buford, Herren previously did private and team training for six years. The past three years, she has coached travel softball in McDonough.
Herren and Reid both talked to the gathered group about their optimism over Rome’s potential to become a softball powerhouse. Herren said she hopes to uncover Rome High as a “diamond in the rough,” mentioned in the same breath around the state as title contenders like Buford.
“I believe there’s a lot of talent here,” she said. “I just think it’s raw. But that’s really exciting.”
However, Herren emphasized that becoming a team that regularly competes for championships takes hard work and commitment. Practicing during the summer and lifting weights regularly are things she hopes to install early to create a culture of winning.
“Softball is a game of reps,” Herren said. “You’re never too good for fundamentals, and you’re never too good for teamwork. We do the little stuff right, the big stuff will come.”
Along with her softball duties, Herren will work with the Rome High weight room and P.E. department.
“I’m excited to be here, and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” she said.