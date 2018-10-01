SOFTBALL: Last week’s weather forces Region 7-AA to cancel region playoffs ahead of state tourney
The decision was made Friday by the schools’ principals that they would forgo a region tournament and simply have the top four teams in the standings move one.
Rockmart’s 13-1 region record was enough to crown the Lady Jackets as champions for the third straight season.
Joining Rockmart in the Class AA state playoffs will be Chattooga (14-7, 11-3), Dade County and Pepperell. Dade County (13-12, 10-4) defeated Armuchee 7-2 on Monday — a matchup that was supposed to be played last week — giving the Lady Wolverines the No. 3 seed, while Pepperell, which shutout Model 13-0 on Monday, gets the four seed.
Rockmart and Chattooga are seeded first and second, respectively. Region 7-AA will match up against Region 6-AA, with Rockmart and Chattooga hosting, and Dade County and Pepperell playing on the road.
Pepperell head coach Jeff Rickman said he was happy with the decision to skip the tournament, and thinks his team is in a good spot to begin getting ready for state competition, which is set to begin Oct. 9.
“We know we’ve got bigger goals ahead of us, so they’ve been coming to practice even though the rain got us,” Rickman said. “We were able to go indoors some. They’ve been working hard. They know next week starts our state tournament, and that’s when we want to be our best.”
The Lady Dragons (15-6, 10-4) are led by a senior class that has carried the team to the state playoffs for four straight years. Josie McGraw, Maddie Clay, Maycy Owens and Sydnie Edwards were honored before Monday’s run-rule home win against Model to close out the regular season. Rickman is confident in the their leadership as they head into state playoffs next week.
“They’ve meant a lot to this program,” Rickman said. “They deserve a lot. They’ve been great leaders and I’m happy for them to play next week. I think we’re playing good softball right now. We want to be playing our best in October, and I think right now we’re playing pretty good ball.”
Edwards got the win for the Lady Dragons. Clay and Edwards each had two hits and three RBIs, Dahlia Sanford had two hits, and Cailey Mansell had two RBIs.
Rockmart head coach Steve Luke is glad the Lady Yellow Jackets are the top team, but he says he would’ve rather played the region tournament to build up his team’s experience before the state playoffs. He said he was surprised at the decision to do away with the tournament.
“It kind of takes away from something from the girls and the experience,” Luke said. “It has its drawbacks. You’re having to keep your practices at high levels. It’s definitely difficult.
“We’re going to try to get on that routine despite the fact that we’re not playing,” Luke said. “It’s all about mental prep now.”
Darlington 15, Whitefield Academy 0
Caroline Dingler had a double and a home run with three RBIs to carry the Darlington softball team to a 15-0 win against visiting Whitefield Academy on Monday in a Region 6-A matchup.
Also for Darlington (4-16, 2-9), Olivia Adams had three hits and three runs scored, Sydney Seymour had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Kathryne Ledbetter had two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ledbetter also threw three innings and allowed three hits and struck out two in the circle for the win.
Darlington will host Mt. Pisgah today at 5 p.m. in another region contest.
Paulding County 11, Rome 9
The Rome High softball team came up short Monday 11-9 against Paulding County in the Region 7-5A tournament.
Caliece Brown had three hits for the Lady Wolves (5-20). Maci Andrews pitched seven innings and struck out six in the loss.