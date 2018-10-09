Rockmart, Chattooga and Pepperell — as well as fellow 7-AA squad Dade County — all swept their first round doubleheaders in the Class AA bracket, shutting out their opponents in every game and winning due to the run rule.
It was also a day for pitchers as the three local teams combined to give up just one hit against their Region 6-AA opponents with three pitchers throwing no-hitters.
Darlington, however, saw its season come to an end as the Lady Tigers lost both games at Mt. Paran in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Here is a look at each team’s series:
Rockmart – The Lady Jackets, the defending Class AA state champions, exploded for 43 runs in their two three-inning games against Douglass-Atlanta with a 20-0 win in Game 1 and a 23-0 win in Game 2.
Emily Loveless and Emilee Register combined for a no-hitter in the opener, while Carlee Graham and Register ruled the mound in the nightcap. Loveless had four strikeouts in two innings and Register struck out the side in the final inning of each game.
Rockmart (26-2) had eight different batters get one hit in Game 1, with Emma Evans leading the Lady Jackets at the plate with four RBIs. Loveless and Caroline Conring each finished with two.
A 13-run, 11-hit attack in the first inning of Game 2 provided Rockmart with the offensive power it needed. Loveless and Macy McNabb each had three hits and three RBIs.
Pepperell – Lady Dragon pitcher Chloe Jones got the win in both games of Pepperell’s doubleheader at South Atlanta as the team upset the Hornets 12-0 in four and a half innings in Game 1 and 19-0 in three innings in Game 2.
Jones recorded a no-hitter in the opener, throwing four innings, striking out nine and walking one. She allowed just one hit in Game 2 while striking out six.
Maddie Clay had eight RBIs on the day for Pepperell (17-6), getting five in the first game and three in the second, which the Lady Dragons opened with an 18-run first inning. Jacey Blanton and Sydnie Edwards each had two RBIs in Game 1, while Trista Ely and Dahlia Sanford each had two RBIs in Game 2.
Chattooga – No-hitters from Hannah Thrasher and Clara Wyatt laid the foundation for a Chattooga sweep of Therrell in Summerville where the Lady Indians was 15-0 and 20-0, both in three innings. Thrasher and Wyatt each struck out eight.
Thrasher and Ramsey Elrod had two hits each in Game 1 with Elrod leading the Lady Indians with four RBIs. Thrasher finished with two RBIs, as did teammate Emma Howard.
Chattooga (16-7) put up 13 runs in the second inning of Game 2. Gracelyn Veitch and Sydney Marshall both had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Indians, while Thrasher added three RBIs as well and Alex Mitchell had four hits.
Darlington – The Lady Tigers nearly matched Mt. Paran offensively in the road battle, but errors marked Darlington’s defensive struggles as they lost to the home team 12-3 and 13-4.
Lady Tigers Gabby Fuller and Kinsey Love each had an RBI in Game 1 while Olivia Adams, Kathryn Ledbetter and Sydney Seymour had two hits each. Ledbetter took the loss, throwing four innings and striking out one.
Mt. Paran got out to a 6-0 lead through its half of the third inning in Game 2 and Darlington (5-19) never recovered. Seymour finished with two hits and two RBIs in her final game as a Lady Tiger while Lily Fowler threw six innings and struck out two.