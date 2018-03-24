SOCCER: Rome High boys’ team stays focused after dominating win over Hiram
The goals came in bursts for the Rome Wolves on Friday night, each one pulling the team further away from its first region loss and closer to a more confident outcome at the start of spring break.
A week after coming up short against Region 7-5A foe Carrollton, Rome got back to business with a dominating 9-0 win over Hiram at Barron Stadium.
Eduardo Zavala had four goals to lead the Wolves, three of which came in the first 20 minutes of the match where Rome surged to a 5-0 lead.
The home team added four more in the 20 minutes after halftime and thwarted any Hiram attempt at erasing the shutout.
“I was proud of the guys’ effort tonight. I thought we played hard and we played at our level,” Rome head coach Chris Cochran said. “We are working through this season to become a mature team mentally and from a skill standpoint as well.”
Rome (10-3, 5-1 7-5A) has not shied away from taking on larger schools this season, and Cochran said that is all in helping his team prepare for the state playoffs.
The Wolves dropped a 4-3 decision to 7A Kennesaw Mountain the second game of the season and went 2-1 at a tournament at Jekyll Island. Last week’s 4-2 loss at Carrollton was just their third loss of the season.
“Our guys play hard for each other,” Cochran said. “We are really more like a family than any team I’ve coached.”
That was never more evident than Friday night as the team set up one another with crosses at the goal and quick passes to set up an open dash to a shot inside the box.
After Zavala scored on breakaways in the seventh and eighth minutes, Rahdrig Turner scored in the next minute on a ricochet off the Hiram keeper from Alex Cornejo.
Cade Graham managed to head in a goal just a few minutes later when a corner kick by Cornejo was kept in front of the net by a header from Bo Crick.
Erick Luna, Christian Fonseca and Crick, along with Zavala, all scored in the second half, with Sergio Vasquez and Cornejo recording assists. Rome keeper Grant Chambers earned the clean sheet in goal.
Rome will be off next week for spring break and will return to the pitch April 4 to host Darlington in a non-region match.