The Model varsity baseball team showed some talent and grit in a non-region contest on the road Saturday, erasing a 9-0 deficit and defeating Bowdon 10-9.
The Blue Devils improve to 5-0 with the win and are scheduled to open the Region 7-AA schedule Tuesday at Coosa.
Brody Pearson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Model, including the go-ahead solo home run in the top of the sixth that put his team up 10-9. Bowdon (1-6) had taken a 9-0 lead after the first two innings.
Connor Yarbrough and Dawson Whitefield also had homers for the Blue Devils, as Yarbrough finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and White-field had three RBIs.
Gaven Freeman threw 3 1/3 innings with no hits, no runs and three strikeouts to pick up the win, while Rett Edwards got the save on two innings of no-hit ball.
TRACK: Rome teams take 2nd at Invitational
Some tight competition highlighted Rome High’s first big track and field meet of the season Saturday as both the Rome girls and boys fin-ished second overall in the team standings of the Rome Invitational at Barron Stadium.
Rome’s boys scored 110 points in a field of 13 teams, with Hillgrove winning the team awards with 111 points. Carrollton was third with 97. In the girls’ competition, Rome finished with 118.5 points while Hillgrove had 124.
The Wolves’ Montrell Millsap took first in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.55 seconds and second in the 110 hurdles at 14.92. Rome’s “A” relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x400 came in second.
Rome’s Jakobe Hamilton was second in the 300 hurdles, while Patrick Motes took second in the 3,200 meters and Jay Wise was second in the triple jump.
Rockmart’s Zabrion Whatley won the 100 meters, coming in a 10.75 seconds, while teammate Zoryan Hendricks took first in the 110 hurdles at 14.16.
Jataria Jackson paced the Rome girls’ top performances, winning both the 100 (12.16) and 200 (24.84). The Lady Wolves’ also swept the relays with their “A” teams finishing the 4x100 in 48.96 and 4x400 in 4:14.22.
Jahlia Evans took second in the 400 meters, while Chloe Tilton was second in the pole vault.
GOLF: Rome boys finish 8th
The Rome High golf team traveled to Canton on Saturday to play in the Riverwood-Weber Invitational at Woodmont Country Club.
The Wolves beat all teams from their area and classification that were at the tournament and finished eighth out of 20 teams. The event was based on pairs and not traditional individual scoring.