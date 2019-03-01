Rome City Schools announced Friday that Principal Eric Holland has decided to step down as head coach for the Rome boys’ basketball team to concentrate on his administrative duties.
The move comes after Holland served two seasons as the Wolves’ head coach following his hiring as the school’s principal in 2017.
Rome posted a 17-12 overall record and finished 8-8 in region play this past season under the direction of Holland and his assistant coaches. The team also made it to the Sweet 16 of the 2018 GHSA Class 5A state playoffs.
According to a statement from the school system, Holland plans to focus on helping with the new Rome College and Career Academy with the groundbreaking scheduled for later this year.
SOCCER: Rome boys 10, Cass 0
Three days after a tough region loss the Rome High boys’ soccer team responded in full force on Friday night, blanking Region 7-5A foe Cass in a 10-0 mercy-rule shortened victory.
The Wolves (5-2, 1-1 7-5A) lost 2-1 to Villa Rica on Tuesday but came out quick against the Colonels on Friday night at Barron Stadium, scoring their tenth unanswered goal 11 minutes into the second half to stop the game.
Rome is back in action Tuesday on the road at East Paulding.
Armuchee shuts out Dade
The Armuchee High School soccer teams made the trip to Trenton on Friday and were each able to pick up Region 7-AA wins over Dade County.
Armuchee’s boys’ team shut out the host Wolverines 4-0, while the Armuchee girls made a 1-0 halftime lead stick for the win over Dade. The Indians are now 2-2-1 on the season, while the Lady Indians are 3-1-1.
Both teams are 1-0 in region play and will be back on the pitch Monday hosting Rockmart starting with the girls at 5 p.m.