There was no doubt this season that the worst place to be when around Kasey Thacker was the other side of the net.
The senior middle hitter and lead attacker for the Coosa volleyball team caused opponents to fear every time she was set up for a kill up front. But it was her leadership that made her an important part of the Lady Eagles’ third straight state championship run.
That’s why she is the 2019 Rome News-Tribune Volleyball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
“It was really fun to watch her develop even more than where she was just last year,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said. “Obviously she had a standout season last year, but she knew she wanted to take her game to the next level. And it was fun to sit back and watch her accomplish that and take on the role of more of a leader.”
Thacker improved in nearly every statistical category this season while setting school records for most kills in a match with 24 and in a career with 1,564.
She finished her senior campaign with 595 kills, 136 aces, 92 blocks and 283 digs.
For the second year, Thacker was named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA/A Public Player of the Year, was named to the group’s All-State Team, earned the Area 6-AA/A Public Player of the Year award and Coosa’s Player of the Year.
She also was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Region 3 All-Region team, which includes the top high school players from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
She recently signed a full athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina-Asheville, a Division I school that competes as part of the Big South conference.
Hann said he watched Thacker mature as a player and a teammate this season, backing up her skills with the mindset of a leader who became a vocal presence on the team, including in the state championship game when Coosa had to come back from down two sets to one against Elite Scholars Academy to win the Class AA/A Public title.
“During the whole season, but especially in that state final match,” Hann said. “She took the reins in that game and told the team that we were not losing that match no matter what. She went out and let her game do the talking. And it was something we had not really seen her do in her other three years, and that’s the extra step she took. Her team believed in her and trusted her.”
It was in the state championship match that Thacker broke her own school record for most kills in a single match and celebrated in a pile on the court after her team won match point.
“I’ve gone back and watched it, and it’s crazy thinking that is the last game I’ll play in high school,” Thacker said. “It’s sad that it was my last year, because my teammates are like my family, but it was a great way to go out and we had fun doing it.”
Coosa had seven seniors on its roster this season, with several of them having played together since they were in middle school. Thacker said Hann had spoken to her about the type of leader he wanted her to be.
“Coach Hann had talked to me about how I lead by how I play, but he needed me to step up and be the vocal leader on the court,” Thacker said. “We had an older team this year, and we needed that person to step up and lead us to a state championship.”
Three other Coosa players — Makayla Nelson, Jordan Roberts and Brinley Smith — are also on the 2019 RN-T All-Area first team. All three are all-state selections and were integral parts of the Lady Eagles’ record-setting season of 50 wins and seven losses.
Smith, who is committed to Covenant College, set a school record with her 4,023 career assists and broke the state single-season assist record with 1,462 in her senior season. She also has the Coosa single-season record for aces with 379.
Roberts finished her senior season with 390 kills and 53 blocks this season to go with 138 aces and 265 digs, while Nelson stepped in as Coosa’s junior libero and had 441 digs and 54 aces. The two were named the team’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
Also on the first team are Pepperell’s Eva Ellenburg and Mattie Blaylock, who helped the Lady Dragons not only get the most wins in a season (29) but also reach the quarterfinals of the state playoffs for the first time ever.
Model’s Brooke Roberts returns to the All-Area first team after a senior season where she had 320 kills and 75 aces, as well as 125 blocks for the Lady Blue Devils.