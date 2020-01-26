Darlington coach Tommy Atha likes to tell a story about how a friend of his who is a college football coach visited him last January and he asked him to look at one of his best linemen, Tate Ratledge.
“I really didn’t know. I knew Tate was a big kid and I knew he moved really well,” Atha said. “Tate was playing basketball. (The coach) did a double take, watched him move around a little bit, and he came back over and said, ‘Coach, that kid’s world’s about to change, I promise you.’”
With the extra assurance that Ratledge had Division I potential, Atha said the 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle put in the work and turned that potential into becoming a tremendous football player for the Tigers.
Now he hopes to make just as much of an impact when he suits up for the Georgia Bulldogs this fall as one of their most highly-recruited OL prospects.
But it was Ratledge’s dedication and time fighting in the trenches for Darlington that led him to be the 2019 Rome News-Tribune Offensive Player of the Year.
The senior was a mainstay of every phase of the game for the Tigers, making his name as an offensive tackle and then backing it up as a starter on the defensive front as well. Ratledge rarely stepped off the field, even serving as Darlington’s punter.
“Tate is the best offensive lineman I have ever coached,” Atha said. “I can’t imagine another player who impacted the game in all three phases every single week more than Tate.”
Multiple pancake blocks aside, Ratledge protected quarterback Griffin Brewster faithfully for his final season and never allowed a sack. When it came to punting, he had an average of 34 yards and a long of 54 in 27 attempts last season.
On top of being a two-time All-State selection and Region 6-A Lineman of the Year, Ratledge was named a 2020 High School All-American, playing in the annual all-star game in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month, and is a Sports Illustrated All-American as well.
Then, just last weekend, the four-star athlete was named the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s 2019 Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year at a ceremony in Atlanta.
The No. 3-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, Ratledge committed to Georgia last May and then signed with the Bulldogs in December. He said at the time that the feedback he got from the fans was something he’ll never forget.
“Just the support I felt and the whole community surrounding me with support. And all of the support from people outside the community who I didn’t even know,” Ratledge said. “Like Dawg Nation all supported me. So that was the most exciting part.”
Several teams had plenty of top talent carrying and passing the ball this past season, with a core group also making the RN-T All-Area first team offense.
Among them are running backs Ahijah Blackwell of Rome High, Kobe Pryor of Cedartown and Kolin Rogers of Darlington.
Blackwell took full advantage of his senior season by rushing for 1,568 yards and 22 touchdowns on 195 carries.
Pryor, a Clemson signee, ran for 1,471 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also having 25 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He also was 3-of-4 passing for 100 yards and two more touchdowns.
Rogers, the Tigers’ workhorse, finished with 1,327 yards and 22 touchdowns on 197 rushes and made an impact in pass protection as a blocker.
Darlington quarterback Griffin Brewster returned from a torn ACL for his senior season and had a 68% completion percentage for 1,830 yards, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed for 400 yards and caught a touchdown.
Rockmart quarterback Javin Whatley took over as signal caller for the Jackets in his junior year and passed for 1,533 yards while rushing for 1,150 yards for 36 combined touchdowns.