RN-T ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM: Shiflett shines in senior season
Coosa’s Caleb Shiflett fits that description.
The left-handed pitcher helped lead his team to the Class AA state playoffs and set records along the way that put him on a different level in his senior season. His 17 strikeout performance in Game 2 of the first round series against Social Circle was simply the icing on the cake.
His effort to reach that level helped make him the 2018 Rome News-Tribune Player of the Year.
“Caleb is just one of those player’s who’s going to make it happen,” Coosa head baseball coach Will Wiggins said. “He wants to be in the big situations. I mean, who strikes out 17 in the first round of state? Who does that? He’s one of those guys — he wants the ball in the worst situations. He really excels in those situations.”
Shiflett was 7-1 on the season with his only loss coming against Pepperell in March when he struck out 11 in the 2-0 defeat. He finished with 63 1/3 innings pitched, allowed 32 hits and struck out a school-record 114 batters.
His ERA was a miniscule 0.66 and he allowed just 18 runs. He also had seven double-digit strikeout games, threw a no-hitter against Model and held opposing batters to a .124 batting average.
Before the start of the season, Shiflett worked hard to build on last year’s success. He came out of his junior season a RN-T All-Area first team selection.
“He worked really hard this year,” Wiggins said. “His numbers were great last year, but this year, he played a lot of ball in Emerson and East Cobb and developed this slider. It really helped his success.”
Shiflett was nothing to sneeze at from at the plate, finishing with a .257 batting average, 21 hits, seven doubles, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored, including going 2 for 3 with a run scored at the Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-State Game, held recently at Mercer University.
As Shiflett’s hard work continued to pay off, a need arose for him to step up as a leader on the field.
“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect from Caleb,” Wiggins said. “I knew he’d have a good year, but I really wanted him to become a leader, to be vocal. I was kind of wondering if he would do that, but he told the guys what he wanted out of them, and he got a lot of respect. Everybody played better because everyone knew he was going to get it done.”
Shiflett will take those leadership skills and work ethic to the college level when he heads to Boaz, Alabama, to play for Snead State.
Another local player who stole the show was Cedartown’s Jack Haney. The senior was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 33rd round of the MLB draft with the 1,001st pick. Haney was offered a scholarship by Chipola College in Florida and finished his senior season with a .404 batting average, three home runs, and three wins on the mound.
Braden Hyde of Rome finished 8-3 overall and 6-0 in region play on the mound for the Wolves in his senior season. He pitched 64 innings, struck out 58 and walked 11 as the Wolves finished 15-14 on the season and were swept by Buford in the opening round of the state playoffs. Hyde is set to play for Toccoa Falls.
Armuchee second baseman Ethan Nixon finished his junior season with a .370 batting average, 31 runs scored, 15 RBIs, eight doubles, three home runs and 10 stolen bases as the Indians went 13-14 on the season.
2018 RN-T ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
Coach of the Year
Jim Tejcak, Rome High
FIRST TEAM
Name Pos. School Grade
Dylan Bailey Catcher Rockmart Jr.
Connor Bullard Catcher Rome Jr.
Brantson Duck Infielder Armuchee Soph.
Jack Haney Utility Cedartown Sr.
Braden Hyde Pitcher Rome Sr.
Ethan Nixon Infielder Armuchee Jr.
Mason O’Neal Outfielder Coosa Sr.
Cole Phillips Utility Trion Sr.
Tanner Railey Outfielder Trion Sr.
Caleb Shiflett* Pitcher Coosa Sr.
Jacob Stanley Outfielder Armuchee Jr.
Trey Yunger Infielder Darlington Sr.
*Player of the Year
SECOND TEAM
Name School Grade
Sevie Andrews Rome Jr.
Brett Barker Armuchee Sr.
Chandler Bridges Rome Sr.
Gauge Burkett Armuchee Soph.
Seth Crowe Coosa Soph.
CJ Culver Rockmart Soph.
Ty Floyd Rockmart Soph.
Nick Mauer Darlington Sr.
Brooks Moore Coosa Sr.
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson Rome Jr.
Trevor Thomas Pepperell Sr.
Hagen Willingham Trion Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Sam Russell; CEDARTOWN: Dalton Bowman, Corbin Cuzzort, Easton Oxenrider; COOSA: Glenn Nicholson; DARLINGTON: Lawson Brown, Zuker Campbell, Jack Druckenmiller, Cam Watson; MODEL: Caleb Heard; PEPPERELL: Connor Chandler, Wesley Wade; ROME: Alden Astin, Garrett Howell; ROCKMART: Brayden Cole, Griffin Pace, Luke Queen, Evan Ratcliff, Logan Shelton, Johnathan Suppes; TRION: Andy Allen, Colt Trammell, Blaine Woody.