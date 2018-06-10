You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

RN-T ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM: Shiflett shines in senior season

  • ()
Caleb Shiflett

Coosa's Caleb Shiflett hurled gem after gem in his senior season for the Eagles, finishing with a miniscule 0.66 ERA. / File - Jeremy Stewart

Some players are never satisfied. They continue to strive even after finding success to push themselves toward greater things.

Coosa’s Caleb Shiflett fits that description.

The left-handed pitcher helped lead his team to the Class AA state playoffs and set records along the way that put him on a different level in his senior season. His 17 strikeout performance in Game 2 of the first round series against Social Circle was simply the icing on the cake.

His effort to reach that level helped make him the 2018 Rome News-Tribune Player of the Year.

“Caleb is just one of those player’s who’s going to make it happen,” Coosa head baseball coach Will Wiggins said. “He wants to be in the big situations. I mean, who strikes out 17 in the first round of state? Who does that? He’s one of those guys — he wants the ball in the worst situations. He really excels in those situations.”

Shiflett was 7-1 on the season with his only loss coming against Pepperell in March when he struck out 11 in the 2-0 defeat. He finished with 63 1/3 innings pitched, allowed 32 hits and struck out a school-record 114 batters.

His ERA was a miniscule 0.66 and he allowed just 18 runs. He also had seven double-digit strikeout games, threw a no-hitter against Model and held opposing batters to a .124 batting average.

Before the start of the season, Shiflett worked hard to build on last year’s success. He came out of his junior season a RN-T All-Area first team selection.

“He worked really hard this year,” Wiggins said. “His numbers were great last year, but this year, he played a lot of ball in Emerson and East Cobb and developed this slider. It really helped his success.”

Shiflett was nothing to sneeze at from at the plate, finishing with a .257 batting average, 21 hits, seven doubles, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored, including going 2 for 3 with a run scored at the Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-State Game, held recently at Mercer University.

As Shiflett’s hard work continued to pay off, a need arose for him to step up as a leader on the field.

“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect from Caleb,” Wiggins said. “I knew he’d have a good year, but I really wanted him to become a leader, to be vocal. I was kind of wondering if he would do that, but he told the guys what he wanted out of them, and he got a lot of respect. Everybody played better because everyone knew he was going to get it done.”

Shiflett will take those leadership skills and work ethic to the college level when he heads to Boaz, Alabama, to play for Snead State.

Another local player who stole the show was Cedartown’s Jack Haney. The senior was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 33rd round of the MLB draft with the 1,001st pick. Haney was offered a scholarship by Chipola College in Florida and finished his senior season with a .404 batting average, three home runs, and three wins on the mound.

Braden Hyde of Rome finished 8-3 overall and 6-0 in region play on the mound for the Wolves in his senior season. He pitched 64 innings, struck out 58 and walked 11 as the Wolves finished 15-14 on the season and were swept by Buford in the opening round of the state playoffs. Hyde is set to play for Toccoa Falls.

Armuchee second baseman Ethan Nixon finished his junior season with a .370 batting average, 31 runs scored, 15 RBIs, eight doubles, three home runs and 10 stolen bases as the Indians went 13-14 on the season.

 

2018 RN-T ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM

Coach of the Year

Jim Tejcak, Rome High

FIRST TEAM

Name                     Pos.             School             Grade

Dylan Bailey           Catcher        Rockmart          Jr.

Connor Bullard       Catcher        Rome               Jr.

Brantson Duck        Infielder       Armuchee        Soph.

Jack Haney             Utility           Cedartown       Sr.

Braden Hyde          Pitcher          Rome               Sr.

Ethan Nixon           Infielder        Armuchee         Jr.

Mason O’Neal        Outfielder      Coosa              Sr.

Cole Phillips           Utility             Trion                Sr.

Tanner Railey         Outfielder      Trion                Sr.

Caleb Shiflett*       Pitcher           Coosa              Sr.

Jacob Stanley        Outfielder       Armuchee        Jr.

Trey Yunger           Infielder         Darlington       Sr.

*Player of the Year

SECOND TEAM

Name                     School             Grade

Sevie Andrews       Rome                Jr.

Brett Barker           Armuchee         Sr.

Chandler Bridges   Rome                Sr.

Gauge Burkett       Armuchee         Soph.

Seth Crowe           Coosa               Soph.

CJ Culver               Rockmart          Soph.

Ty Floyd                 Rockmart          Soph.

Nick Mauer            Darlington         Sr.

Brooks Moore        Coosa               Sr.

Xavier Roberts-Donaldson        Rome        Jr.

Trevor Thomas      Pepperell           Sr.

Hagen Willingham   Trion                Jr.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARMUCHEE: Sam Russell; CEDARTOWN: Dalton Bowman, Corbin Cuzzort, Easton Oxenrider; COOSA: Glenn Nicholson; DARLINGTON: Lawson Brown, Zuker Campbell, Jack Druckenmiller, Cam Watson; MODEL: Caleb Heard; PEPPERELL: Connor Chandler, Wesley Wade; ROME: Alden Astin, Garrett Howell; ROCKMART: Brayden Cole, Griffin Pace, Luke Queen, Evan Ratcliff, Logan Shelton, Johnathan Suppes; TRION: Andy Allen, Colt Trammell, Blaine Woody.