Reid, Wolf Nation prepares for Corky Kell
Rome’s Barron Stadium will host a high school football doubleheader on Aug. 16 featuring four playoff teams, two of which are defending state champions, for the opening games of this year’s Classic. Reigning Class 3A champion Calhoun will take on Ridgeland at 5:30 p.m., while two-time Class 5A state champion Rome faces Marietta at 8:30 p.m.
Both games promise to be highly competitive tilts between powerhouse programs, and the non-traditional Thursday night kickoffs provide a unique twist on the usual pattern of Friday night lights.
The opening games move to Rome after being hosted in Macon the last two years, and the opportunity is one Rome head coach John Reid feels this community has earned.
“I think it’s a win for Corky Kell and a win for the fans,” Reid said. “Our community has shown tremendous support and an event like this energizes our fans, our players and followers of the sport in general. Having the opportunity to play this kind of game in our home stadium really speaks to the support we receive from our fans and I think that will be reflected by the amount of red and gold we see in the stands.”
In all, the series will feature nine games over the first weekend of the season that will be played at Barron Stadium, Georgia State Stadium (formerly Turner Field) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“These are big games for all four teams involved,” said Reid. “It’s given us, and I’m sure it’s given Marietta, a lot of motivation throughout the offseason. It should be a special environment for everyone involved, and our coaches and players are excited to be a part of it.”
Tickets for the games at Barron Stadium are available online at www.corkykell.com at the advance ticket price of $12 per ticket. The amount goes up to $17 per ticket on game day and includes both games.
If any tickets remain on game day they will be available at the Barron Stadium box office, but fans are encouraged to buy in advance to ensure entry to the event.