The match was the first region match for the Lady Wolves, who have won three in a row.
Mae Pierce led the Lady Wolves with two goals against the visiting Lady Wildcats, while teammate Allyson Harris scored the other goal. Rome’s Janet Hartman recorded two assists in the match and keeper Michele Monzalvo had five saves.
Rome (3-1, 1-0 7-5A) will be back in action Friday as the girls host Cass in a Region 7-5A doubleheader with the boys’ team.
Pepperell girls 4, Gordon Central 1
The Lady Dragons in Pepperell remain undefeated on the young season after a 4-1 win over Region 7-AA opponent Gordon Central in Lindale on Tuesday evening.
Pepperell’s Ansley Davenport had two goals and an assists in the match, while Sydni Hazlewood and Samantha Ekey each finished with one goal. Marleni Perez led the Lady Dragons in assists with two, while Megan Henderson had one.
Pepperell keeper Bre Culpepper recorded four saves, and the Lady Dragons defensive line of Makenzye Tarpley, Jaycee Beard, Madeline Silver, Kinsey Pyles and Lily Corey stayed strong.
Pepperell (3-0, 3-0 7-AA) will host Model on Friday.
Mt. Paran boys 2, Darlington 1
Darlington’s boys’ soccer team opened Area 5-A Private play Tuesday evening, hosting Mt. Paran and coming up short in the 2-1 loss.
Alan Cordero scored the Tigers’ only goal off an assist by John Deaton for Darlington’s lone goal. Darlington (1-2, 0-1 Area) will host North Cobb Christian next Tuesday.
TENNIS
Armuchee girls 5, Gordon Central 0
Opening the season by hosting Gordon Central at the Dowtown Rome Tennis Center, Armuchee’s girls’ tennis team swept the visiting Lady Warriors 5-0.
No. 1 singles player Brooke Dellis took a 6-0, 6-0 win, while No. 2 singles Hannah Dellis won 6-1, 6-0. Armuchee’s Haley Mathis recovered from a 4-6 opening set at No. 3 singles to win the second set 6-1 and the tiebreaker 10-7.
Both Armuchee doubles teams defeated Gordon Central, leading with the No. 1 team of Taylor Harris and Ansley Reece winning 6-0, 6-0. The Lady Indians’ Madysen Hurley and Ansley Reece won 6-1 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Armuchee is scheduled to take on Pepperell today at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Armuchee boys 4, Gordon Central 1
The Armuchee boys’ tennis team got to celebrate a victory on the courts Tuesday, defeating Gordon Central 4-1 on the Dowtown Rome Tennis Center courts.
Armuchee’s No. 1 singles player Darby Hopper picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win, wihle No. 2 player Ethan McGhee won 7-5, 6-2.
The first line doubles team of Eli Brock and Jackson House won 4-6, 6-4, and 10-6 in the tiebreaker while Ethan Carver was part of the No. 2 doubles team that won 7-5, 7-5.
Like the girls’ team, Armuchee’s boys will take on Pepperell this afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
MONDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
Model boys 5, Dade County 0
Model’s boys’ soccer team stayed on the defensive and earned a shutout in its first game after a long delay, defeating Region 7-AA foe Dade County 5-0 on Monday evening.
Edgar Reyes finished with two goals and an assist for the host Blue Devils, while David Veillon had a goal and two assists. David Clark had three saves and earned the clean sheet in goal.
Liam Marshall and Ryan Patterson each had a goal, with Patterson adding an assist as well.
Model (1-0-1, 1-0 7-AA) will travel to Bremen today for a non-region tilt.
Pepperell boys 10, Chattooga 0
Landon Camp scored five goals in a dominating performance from the Pepperell boys’ soccer team on Monday as the Dragons shut out Chattooga 10-0.
Pepperell’s Lane Koch had four assists and a goal of his own in the Region 7-AA match, while Ramiro Alanis finished with two assists and a goal. Camp recorded an assist as well.
Goals also came from Josh Mata, Will Helton and Tony Sucuqui, while Keelan Long and Andrew Wilder combined in goal for the shut out.
Pepperell (2-0-1, 2-0 7-AA) was scheduled to host Gordon Central on Tuesday.