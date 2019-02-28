A break in the rainy weather Saturday allowed the Rome High track and field teams enough time to head to Cartersville for the Purple Hurricane Invitational and compete against seven other area schools.
The boys' team finished first with a total score of 208 points. Woodland and Cartersville finished second and third with scores of 157 and 118 for the day.
The Rome boys took all three top spots in the triple jump with Marquis Glanton taking first, Octaveus Askew in second and Jay Wise in third. Glanton had a combined 44 feet, Askew finished with 42-7, and Wise had 42-3.
The Lady Wolves finished second for their first outing of the season. Only bested by one point, the Rome girls team finished with a score of 173 with Woodland taking home the top spot with 174 points. Third place went to Carrollton with a score of 136.
Anniyah Williams won the girls' 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.09, and Jataria Jackson took first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash with times of 12.03 and 26.54, respectively.
“The biggest thing I want us to take away from today is just settling into the routine of competition,” head coach Nick Bridges said.
Bridges went on to say that the rain forced them to get creative for practice. From practicing baton handoffs in the school gymnasium to running sprints in the hallways of the school, his Wolves did what they could to prepare for their first meet of the year.
“Being outside and getting reps is so much better than what we have had to do to practice all week,” Bridges said. “No matter what, we will compete at the highest level, no matter if it is cold and windy. That is what we expect from all of our athletes in all of our programs so we are happy with the finish of our kids.”
Darlington had two first-place finishes in the event with Colin Zazzaro and Kacey Kemp winning the discus. Zazzaro had a throw of 120-4, and Kemp had a 111-1.
Rome is back in action Saturday at 10 a.m. at Barron Stadium for the Rome Invitational.
TENNIS: Rockmart 5, Chattooga 0
The Rockmart boys' tennis team shut out Chattooga 5-0 at home Thursday.
The teams played eight-game pro sets because of a two-hour delay.
Bennett Vest won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles was won 8-1 by Timothy Malone, and Thomas Vest won No. 3 singles 8-0. Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Kaleb Shelton and Tyler Paschal won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart is at home against Rome on Monday.