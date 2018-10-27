The win was the first time in more than 60 years the No. 1-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-0, 6-0) have won a back-to-back region titles.
Rockmart ended the night with more than 600 yards of offense, with quarterback Dylan Bailey going 7 of 10 for 117 yards with two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets will close out the regular season next Friday on the road against Model. Gordon Central (3-6, 2-4) will face Coosa to battle for the No. 4 seed in the Class AA playoffs.
Sandy Creek 31, Cedartown 28
The Cedartown football team was handed a 31-28 loss to Sandy Creek at home Friday night, but still has a chance to advance to the Class 4A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs ended the night with 277 yards of total offense, with quarterback Taji Hudson 4 of 7 for 79 yards against the Patriots (6-3, 3-2). Tony Mathis scored on runs of 45, 10 and 20 yards to lead the Bulldog offense. Kobe Prior scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3) will grab the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A playoffs if they can knock off Region 5-4A foe Chapel Hill next Friday on the road.
Unity Christian 42, Hearts Academy 12
Backup quarterback Sam Mumpower came in Friday night to lead the Unity Christian football team to a 42-12 region win against Hearts Academy at home.
Mumpower was 7 of 10 for 136 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 25 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Lions past the Panthers (1-8, 0-5).
Unity (4-5, 3-2) was waiting Friday night to see if they would have a chance to make the GICAA playoffs as the result of a tiebreaker.
Eli Wells had four catches for 45 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Thomas had 59 yards on five carries, and Hudson Hill scored on a 46-yard touchdown reception. Eli Whiteside and Aaron Alford led the defense with 14 tackles each.
Calhoun 41, Haralson County 6
The Calhoun football team came away with a landslide 41-6 victory on Friday night in a Region 6-3A contest.
Calhoun (9-0, 7-0) quarterback Gavin Gray finished with over 160 yards passing, with a 5-yard passing score to Luke Moseley and a 21-yard passing touchdown to Brannon Spector against the Rebels (7-2, 4-2). On the ground, the Jackets were bolstered by a 2-yard rushing score from Zack Fuller, an 8-yard rushing score from Jonkell Tolbert and a 4-yard run from Bralin Barton.
Calhoun will battle LFO next Friday at home for the Region 6-3A title.
Sonoraville 19, Coahulla Creek 8
The Sonoraville Phoenix rode their stout defense, which kept Coahulla Creek in unmanageable situations nearly all night long, to a 19-8 homecoming victory Friday night.
A fake punt call to convert on fourth-and-five, keeping their opening drive alive for the Phoenix (4-5, 3-4 Region 6-AAA), was paid off when Blade Bryant took a forward pitch out of the backfield and sped up the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown.
Sonoraville will close out the regular season next Friday at home against North Murray.
Trion 35, Bowdon 13
Hagen Willingham scored three touchdowns Friday night to carry the Trion football team to a Region 6-A/A victory against visiting Bowdon.
Willingham scored three straight touchdowns to put the Bulldogs, ranked 13th in the Class A Public Power Ratings, ahead for good. Willingham finished with 105 yards on 16 carries, Braden Johnson had 88 yards on 16 carries and scored on a 19-yard run, and Lincoln Maddux was 3 for 3 for 66 yards.
Trion will host the No. 4 team from Region 6-A/B next Friday to close out the regular season.