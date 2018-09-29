Breaking News
REGION ROUNDUP: Rockmart shuts out Chattooga to stay perfect
Rockmart quarterback Dylan Bailey threw a touchdown each to Reed Couch, Juke Boozer and senior Zabrion Whatley all in the first half of play. Once the Jackets (6-0, 3-0) came back out from halftime, Javin Whatley returned the kickoff 90 yards for a score.
Six minutes later with the game well out of reach, the Indians’ dual backfield threat of running back Devin Price and quarterback Clayton Johnson tried for a flea-flicker pass, which was intercepted at the end zone and returned 100 yards for a touchdown by senior Markus Smith. Smith also scored on an 8-yard run in the first half.
The Jackets travel to Lindale to play Pepperell next Friday, while Chattooga (4-2, 2-1) takes on Model at home.
Rome 48, Woodland 7
The top-ranked Rome High football team pushed its winning streak to 33 games Friday night with a 48-7 Region 7-5A game against Woodland.
Jamious Griffin scored three touchdowns for the Wolves and rushed for 141 yards on 11 carries. Griffin now has 1,158 rushing yards on the season, and scored on runs of 13, 3 and 6 yards against the Wildcats (4-2, 2-2).
Xavier Roberts-Donaldson also scored three touchdowns for the Wolves (6-0, 4-0) when he connected with quarterback Knox Kadum on passes of 45, 16 and 17 yards.
Traceton Lawrence scored the Wolves last touchdown in the third quarter on a 5-yard run.
The Wolves will next face East Paulding next Friday in another region matchup at Barron Stadium.
Darlington 24, Christian Heritage 21
The Darlington football team handed Christian Heritage its first loss of the season Friday winning 24-21 on the road.
The Tigers, ranked 10th in the Class A Private Power Ratings, were down 21-16 in the fourth quarter when Frank Manning hit Casey Gunn on an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead of the previously unbeaten Lions (4-1, 2-1), who are ranked No. 1 in the Power Ratings.
Kolin Rogers led the Darlington (5-1, 2-1) ground game with 84 yards on 23 carries. Manning was 9 of 18 for 85 yards.
Following an off week, the Tigers will hit the field again Oct. 12 when they host Trion.
Dade County 13, Gordon Central 12
Gordon Central fell victim to a late-game winning drive in final quarter by Dade County to lose the homecoming Region 7-AA showdown 13-12.
The Wolverines (1-5, 1-2) scored on a 7-yard run from Taylor Curtis, giving them a one-point lead they didn’t relinquish.
The Warriors (1-5, 0-3) jumped ahead early, with a 10-yard rushing score from Seth Wolfe and a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Nelson Gravitt.
The Warriors are on the road against Armuchee next Friday.
Ringgold 28, Sonoraville 7
Friday’s game was a hard-fought defensive battle for three quarters, but visiting Ringgold ran away with it in the fourth quarter defeating Sonoraville 28-7.
The game was scoreless up until 7:36 left in the first half when Ringgold (2-4, 1-2) quarterback Cole Kibler scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Sonoraville’s scored its only touchdown on a 7-yard run by Tre Williams. The Phoenix will travel down to Haralson County for a road contest next Friday.