Rockmart 12-grader Sam DePew led all scorers with 27 points, while classmate Chandler Cooper added 16 in the rescheduled game that was originally set for Tuesday night. Many high school contests were moved up due to the threat of inclement weather.
Both teams found success beyond the arc, with Rockmart (14-8, 12-1 7-AA) hitting a total of 13 3-pointers, while Armuchee had 10 of its own. Turnovers gave the Indians trouble, however, giving Rockmart the leg up.
Armuchee’s Brayden Perry paced his team with 15 points — all from 3’s — while Will Dunaway had 13 and Brantson Duck had 10.
Rockmart will step out of the region Wednesday to visit Bremen. Armuchee (6-15, 5-8) will wrap up the regular season Friday hosting Model for Senior Night.
In other action:
Darlington girls 41, Trion 32
Caroline Dingler scored 25 points and the Darlington Lady Tigers held off a determined Trion squad on the road Monday for a 41-32 Region 6-A victory.
Emmaline Ratledge added 10 for the visiting team while grabbing six rebounds in the win. Dingler also had six rebounds and six steals. Trion was led by Chloe Murdock’s 11 points, while Shelby Carlock finished with eight.
Darlington (15-6, 9-2 6-A) will complete its regular season schedule Friday at Mt. Zion-Carroll, while Trion (10-11, 5-6) is on the road as well at North Cobb Christian.
Trion boys 54, Darlington 48
The Trion boys’ basketball team picked up a Region 6-A win over Darlington at home on Monday night, defeating the Tigers 54-48.
Brier Ingle led the Bulldogs with 23 points, while Andy Allen added 14. Darlington — which is without starter JD Hull due to injury — was paced by Patrick Shelley’s 21 points, while Wit Szymanski and Barrick Wade each added nine
Trion (9-12, 4-9 6-A) will finish the regular season Friday at North Cobb Christian, while Darlington (12-10, 8-5) travels to Mt. Zion-Carroll.