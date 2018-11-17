The top-ranked Yellow Jackets, which finished the regular season with a perfect record for the first time in almost 30 years, rolled up 648 yards of offense on their way to a 35-23 win over Bremen in the second round. Rockmart will move on to play Jefferson County on the road next Friday.
Head coach Biff Parson said the win over the Blue Devils provided the program with a long-sought accomplishment of getting past the second round of the playoffs.
“I know in my tenure here that we wanted to get the monkey off our back in the second round, and we did that,” he said. “Now we get another opportunity to play.”
After giving up an early touchdown to Bremen (9-3), the Jackets (12-0) then scored four unanswered touchdowns to pull away for good. Dylan Bailey connected with Juke Boozer on a 66-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to get the scoring started for Rockmart. Markus Smith scored on a 24-yard run on the Jackets’ ensuing drive, Javin Whatley returned a punt 73 yards for a score, and Smith scored again on a 1-yard run.
Zabrion Whatley added a touchdown of his own in the third quarter on a 58-yard run, and Bailey went 4 for 7 on the night for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Calhoun 21, Lovett 6
In a hard-fought contest between two Class 3A’s teams, Calhoun emerged with a 21-6 win over visiting Lovett on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs.
The top-ranked Jackets (12-0) used a pair of clutch interceptions late in the final quarter to halt the Lions (6-6) and seal the victory.
Eric McKnight hauled in a pick off Lovett quarterback Blaine McAllister and returned it to the Lions’ 18-yard line, setting up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gray to Luke Moseley to put the Jackets up 14-6.
Davis Allen recorded the other interception, and scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession when he caught a 10-yard touchdown strike from Gray for the 21-6 final.
Calhoun will host Jenkins next Friday in the quarterfinals.
Schley County 40, Trion 13
The Trion Bulldogs finished up their season with a 40-13 second-round road loss Friday night to Schley County, the No. 7 team in the Class A Public state playoffs.
Hagen Willingham scored two touchdowns on runs of 14 and 15 yards for the Bulldogs in the final quarter after the team was down 27-0 at halftime.
Trion ends its season with an 8-4 record and a trip to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Schley County (9-2) will travel to face Marion County next Friday.