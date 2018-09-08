Breaking News
REGION ROUNDUP: QB Nance carries Unity Christian to big win
The freshman was 23 for 34 for 384 passing yards and six touchdowns, and had 46 yards on the ground for a total of 430 yards.
Eli Wells, who was one of nine different Unity (2-1, 1-0) receivers with catches, finished six catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Williams had three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.
The Lions owned a 34-17 lead at halftime, and held the Warriors scoreless through the final two quarters to get the win. Nance was involved in all but one touchdown, throwing TD strikes to Levi Lodge, Williams, Caleb Thompson, Samuel Mumpower and Jayden Slaughter. Unity’s other score came on a 1-yard run from Thompson.
Unity will hit the road next Friday for a matchup against Peachtree Christian in Covington.
Bremen 13, Cedartown 9
Cedartown clawed and struggled through four quarters but couldn’t stop Bremen’s running game and fell at home 13-9 in a non-region game Friday night.
The Bulldogs (1-2) tried to hold off Bremen and make a fourth-quarter comeback but couldn’t come up with a crucial first down on a fourth-and-6 after two incomplete passes from quarterback Taji Hudson.
Senior running back Tony Mathis got to score on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, but remained mainly stifled by the Blue Devils’ defense for most of the night.
Bremen (3-0) put up 236 yards of offense against Cedartown’s 317 overall on the night, but the Bulldogs were hurt by penalties. They ended with 14 for 115 yards.
Calhoun 38, Sonoraville 0
Calhoun scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, added a touchdown and a field goal in the second half and saw its defense completely shut down rival Sonoraville to post a 38-0 home victory in the Jackets’ Region 6-3A opener.
Calhoun (3-0, 1-0) improved to 11-0 all-time against the Phoenix (1-2, 0-1) in a game that was delayed around 45 minutes at the start because of lightning in the area.
Zack Fuller finished with 103 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns for Calhoun while also adding a catch for 21 yards in three quarters of work. QB Gavin Gray had 200 yards passing on 14 of 26 throws with two touchdowns. Luke Moseley had two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Bralin Barton had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.