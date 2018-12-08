Trion took first in the event, while Northwest Whitfield came in second, and Model took fourth.
“I thought we did pretty well,” Pepperell head coach Joe Knight said. “I feel like — at least on paper — this is the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here. It may be a different story when kids start coming back from football, but I do feel like we have a great chance to do a wonderful job and hopefully make a run at state.”
Pepperell returns five state placers from last year’s team — Landon Camp, Ethan Sharpe, Isaiah Bevels, Jack Bennett and Drake Miller.
“With my five state placers, we’ll do well if we can get some other players to step up,” Knight said.
Pepperell will next compete at Trion on Tuesday, while Model is at Rockmart.
BASKETBALL
Darlington boys 54, Excel Christian 40
Barrick Wade scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, to lift the Darlington boys’ basketball team to its first win of the season with a 54-40 victory Saturday against host Excel Christian.
JD Hull added 16 points for the Tigers, and Andrew Land scored 14 points, including four 3’s.
Darlington (1-3, 1-2 6-A/A) hosts Mt. Zion on Tuesday in another region contest.
Armuchee girls 45, Trion 38
Katie Shinholster scored 15 points Saturday for the Armuchee girls’ basketball team as the Lady Indians came away with a 45-38 win on the road against Trion.
Julia Williams and Chloe Purdy added 10 points each for Armuchee (4-5). Trion was led by Tianna Youngblood with 13 points and Shelby Carlock with 12 points.
Armuchee host Dade County in a Region 7-AA contest on Tuesday, while Trion (1-5) will be at Christian Heritage.
Trion boys 64, Armuchee 60, OT
A non-region battle was won by the Trion boys’ basketball team in overtime as Brier Ingle put up 36 points to help the Bulldogs fight their way back to earn a 64-60 win over Armuchee.
Trion (3-3) trailed 21-20 at halftime and hit 10 free throws in overtime to seal the win after the game was tied 54-54 at the end of regulation.
Armuchee (1-5) was led by Eli Brock with 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and Branston Duck added 15 points.
Trion will be at Christian Heritage on Tuesday in a Region 6-A matchup, while Armuchee hosts Dade County in a Region 7-AA contest.