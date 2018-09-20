REGION ROUNDUP: Pepperell sweeps Chattooga with 5-2 win
Maddie Clay had two hits for the Lady Dragons (14-6, 9-4), and Sydnie Edwards had two RBIs. Edwards also pitched seven innings to get the win in the circle, striking out one.
The win places Pepperell in a battle with Dade County for third place in the region, with Rockmart (19-1, 12-1), which topped Dade County (10-10, 9-4) 13-2 on Thursday, and Chattooga (14-7, 11-3) locking up the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.
Model 10, Coosa 9
The Model softball team trailed by four runs heading into the final inning of Thursday’s game, but the Lady Blue Devils rallied, scoring five runs to come from behind for a 10-9 home win against Region 7-AA foe Coosa.
Kendall Pewitt singled to score Claire Chamberlain on the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
McKinley Kline earned the win for Model (2-11, 2-11), striking out six and giving up 11 hits and six earned runs over seven innings. She also had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. M.J. Nichols had two hits four RBIs for the Lady Eagles (2-14, 1-13).
Carrollton 13, Rome 1, 4 innings
The Rome High softball team dropped a Region 7-5A matchup Thursday with a 13-1 four-inning loss to Carrollton on the road.
Rome (5-18, 2-13) will finish the regular season Monday when the Lady Wolves host Woodland.
VOLLEYBALL
Rome sweeps
The Rome High volleyball team traveled to Model on Thursday and came away with a sweep of the Lady Blue Devils and Cedartown.
The Lady Wolves (19-8, 2-2) beat Model (11-20) 25-7, 25-21, and the Lady Bulldogs (20-16) 19-25, 25-16, 15-13.
Coosa splits
The Coosa volleyball team travelled to Sonoraville on Thursday, splitting a tri-match with the Lady Phoenix and Calhoun.
The Lady Eagles (26-8) stopped Sonoraville 25-16, 25-23, 25-21, and lost to the Lady Jackets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16.
Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles with 22 kills, four blocks, 16 digs and one ace through both matches. Jordan Roberts had 13 kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks, and Brinley Smith had 51 assists, 15 digs and three kills.