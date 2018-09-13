REGION ROUNDUP: Pepperell rolls past Coosa in 13-2 win
Maddie Clay added two RBIs for Pepperell, and Jacey Blanton had one RBI.
Chloe Jones got the win for Pepperell (12-5, 7-3), throwing five innings and striking out seven.
For Coosa (2-12, 1-11), Anniston Parris had two hits. Shelby Nutter took the loss and struck out one.
The Lady Dragons will visit Chattooga on Saturday, and Coosa will host Rockmart on Tuesday.
Rockmart 8, Armuchee 0, 6 innings
The Rockmart softball team maintained its hold on first place in the Region 7-AA standings with an 8-0 six-inning shutout against Armuchee on Thursday.
Kinsey Jones had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets (17-1, 10-1), while Alexis Teems added two hits and an RBI.
Kate Shinholster had one hit for the Lady Indians (5-15, 4-7).
Emily Loveless earned the win for Rockmart, throwing six innings and striking out nine. Harlie Lewis struck out two in the loss.
Rockmart will play Tuesday at Coosa. Armuchee will be at Temple on Monday.
East Paulding 17, Rome 8, 6 innings
The Rome High softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning to close the gap against Region 7-5A foe East Paulding, but the Lady Wolves couldn’t keep up in the 17-8 six-inning loss.
At the plate, Rome’s Abi Curry had two RBIs. Maci Andrews took the loss for the Lady Wolves (4-16, 1-11), striking out four.
Rome will travel to Villa Rica on Monday.
Gordon Lee 8, Darlington 0
The Darlington softball team was shut out 8-0 on Thursday by host Gordon Lee in a Region 6-A matchup.
Gabby Fuller, Karoline Hunt, Sydney Seymour, Kinsey Love each had one hit for the Lady Tigers (3-13, 1-6). Seymour also had a stolen base.
The Lady Tigers will host Christian Heritage on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa sweeps Rome, Dalton
The Coosa volleyball team got two wins Thursday, sweeping Rome and Dalton in a tri-match at Rome.
Kasey Thacker had 11 kills, two aces and eight digs to lead the Lady Eagles in their 25-19, 25-17 win against Dalton, and followed up that performance with 14 kills and three aces in the 25-21, 17-25, 25-21 win against Rome.
Jordan Roberts finished the day with 15 kills, eight digs and two aces, Brinley Smith had 57 assists, three kills, five digs and one ace, Debra Barker had 15 digs, one kill and one aces, and Ashlee Bailey and Sarah Arrant each had four kills.
The Lady Eagles (20-7) will next host the Battle of the Counties tournament Saturday.