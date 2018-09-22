Breaking News
REGION ROUNDUP: Moses carries Pepperell to 7-AA win over Coosa
Moses threw touchdown passes to Payton Rhoades of 78 and 31 yards in the first half, and a 37-yard field goal gave the Dragons a 17-0 halftime lead.
Moses connected on his third touchdown pass when he hit Marsayn Griffin for a 48-yard score. Chris Barner lead the Dragons rushing attack with 91 yards. Coosa (0-5, 0-2) receiver Logan Pledger had 105 yards on six catches and a touchdown for the Eagles.
Pepperell will play at Model next Friday, while Coosa hosts Armuchee.
Cartersville 21, Cedartown 20
The Cedartown Bulldogs clawed and scratched all night, but their efforts weren’t enough in a 21-20 home loss to a still undefeated and top-ranked Cartersville (5-0, 1-0) in Region 4-5A action.
The Bulldogs led the Hurricanes 20-14 after Zahquan Frazier intercepted Cartersville quarterback Tee Webb and went 90 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, the first time this season a team had a lead over Cartersville.
Cedartown (2-3, 0-1) put up 210 yards of offense, with Bulldogs quarterback Taji Hudson going 6 of 10 for 62 yards.
The Bulldogs play again Thursday on the road against LaGrange. Cartersville plays against Central next Friday.
Trion 40, Gordon Lee 34
Hagen Willingham rushed for 288 yards on the ground Friday night against Region 6-A foe Gordon Lee, but his biggest play of the game came with no time on the clock.
Gordon Lee blocked a field goal attempt by the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) as time expired, but Willingham picked up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown to give Trion a 40-34 victory.
Willingham scored on runs of 52, 74, 27 and 8 yards. Chris Pace scored Trion’s other touchdown on a 23-yard run.
Trion will travel to face Mt. Zion next Friday.
Unity Christian 48, Holy Spirit 14
Unity Christian rolled to a 2-0 region record Friday after a 48-14 road victory against Holy Sprirt.
Freshman quarterback John Nance carried the Lions to the win, going 14 of 16 for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and 72 yards and another score on the ground.
Caleb Thompson had six carries for 96 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run for the Lions (4-2), and Eli Wells had eight catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns.
Unity will host Praise Christian Academy next Friday for its homecoming night.
Chattooga 34, Gordon Central 7
Senior quarterback Clayton Johnson and senior wideout Devin Price did it all Friday night, leading Chattooga to a 34-7 victory over Region 7-AA foe Gordon Central.
Johnson scored two touchdowns, running for one and passing for another, and added a 55-yard reception from Price.
Price caught a 28-yard pass for a touchdown, ran for a 53-yard score and recovered a fumble in the second half.
Chattooga (4-1, 2-0) travels to Rockmart next Friday, while Gordon Central (1-4, 0-2) hosts Dade County.
Calhoun 42, Ringgold 7
The Calhoun football team defeated Ringgold 42-7 to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-3A play.
Zach Fuller led the Calhoun offense with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
The Jackets took a 42-0 lead into halftime after Jonkell Tolbert scored on an 8-yard run.
Calhoun is off next week and will face Adairsville on the road on Oct. 5