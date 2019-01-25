The win gives the Lady Devils the top spot in the region standings heading into the final week of the regular season.
Rockmart’s Keyarah Berry led all scorers with 36 points, while Model’s Montana Moats emerged in the final period to score 21 of her 35 total points in the game and help her team overtake the visiting Lady Jackets.
Rockmart came out firing on all cylinders and led 14-0 after the first quarter. Model was down by as many as 20 points in the second half, with the Lady Jackets taking a 53-35 lead into the fourth.
But lifted by Moats’ personal run, the Lady Devils chipped away at the score until 1:46 left to play when they took a 66-65 lead and held on through the end.
Megan Kent finished with 12 points for Model (17-6, 10-2 7-AA), while Libby Upton and Madison Harper added nine. Moats finished with six 3-pointers and went 9 of 11 at the line, while Nia Allen sand a pair of 3’s in the fourth quarter.
Rockmart (13-7, 9-2 7-AA) will be on the road today at Dade County, while Model hosts Chattooga on Tuesday.
In other action:
Rome boys 85, East Paulding 73
Caleb Byrd scored 37 points and the Rome High boys’ basketball team picked up a Region 7-5A road win at East Paulding on Friday, winning 85-73.
Rome (15-7, 8-5 7-5A) was also aided by Jaylen Nelson’s 27 points. The Wolves travel to Kell today for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Rockmart boys 75, Model 65
The Rockmart boys’ basketball team took a 21-8 lead in the first quarter in Shannon on Friday night and held on to defeat Model 75-65 in a Region 7-AA game.
Ty Floyd led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, including six 3-pointers, while Sam DePew was next for Rockmart with 18 points with four treys. Kidron Fork paced Model with a total of 20 points as well, with 12 of that from 3-pointers. The two teams combined for 19 3-pointers in the contest.
Juke Boozer finished with 16 for Rockmart, followed by Tyler Rowland, who went 7 of 8 from the line on the way to 10 total points.
Model (11-12, 7-6 7-AA) had Jackson Mathis get 16 points, while Jared Bomer finished with 14, all of which came in the second half.
Rockmart (12-8, 10-1) will be back in action today at Dade County, while Model will host Chattooga on Tuesday.
Dade County girls 44, Pepperell 39
The Pepperell girls’ basketball team dropped a Region 7-AA contest 44-39 at home Friday against visiting Dade County.
Maycy Owens led the Lady Dragons (8-12, 4-8 Region 7-AA) with 13 points, and Josie McGraw scored 12.
Pepperell is on the road Tuesday against region opponent Gordon Central.
Armuchee boys 57, Gordon Central 50
Eli Brock scored 14 points and pulled down 11 boards to carry the Armuchee boys’ basketball team to a 57-50 region win against Gordon Central at home on Friday.
Jacob Stanley added 13 points and seven rebounds for Armuchee (6-14, 5-7 Region 7-AA), and Brantson Duck finished with 11 points.
The Indians travel to face Rockmart on Tuesday for another region contest.