REGION ROUNDUP: Last-minute TD give Pepperell 28-27 win over Gordon Central
CALHOUN — In a wild fourth quarter, it was Pepperell who had the final huge play to make the difference in a 28-27 victory on the road at Gordon Central in the Region 7-AA opener for both teams.
Trailing 27-21 with less than three minutes to play, the Dragons (2-2, 1-0) put together a game-winning drive that culminated with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Gage Moses to Payton Rhoades with nine seconds to play. Ramiro Alanis’ extra point put his team in the lead for good.
Moses finished with 179 yards passing on 18 of 29 throws with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rhoades had nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Pepperell’s Darien Pasley led his team in rushing with 93 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.
The Dragons trailed 14-13 at the half, but put together and efficient drive that ended with Pasley’s three-yard touchdown run and coupled with the two-point pass from Moses to Josh Ross made it 21-14 Pepperell.
Gordon Central scored two straight defensive touchdowns late in the fourth quarter on a 67-yard fumble return by Seth Wolfe and a 41-yard interception return by Nelson Gravitt to put the Warriors (1-3, 0-1) ahead 27-21 before the final Pepperell drive.
Gravitt scored three of the Warriors’ four touchdowns, rushing for a 1-yard and 9-yard touchdown in the first half. He led the team with 93 yards on 19 carries.
Pepperell drew within one point at the break thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Barner and a 5-yard touchdown connection from Moses to Rhoades, both in the second quarter.
Pepperell’s defense forced three turnovers, all coming on fumble recoveries, including one by Camron Miles in the fourth quarter.
Pepperell is back home next Friday to host Coosa in another region matchup, while Gordon Central goes on the road to take on Chattooga.
Rockmart 62, Armuchee 13
ROCKMART — The Rockmart Yellow Jackets continued their winning streak with a victory over Region 7-AA opponent Armuchee on homecoming night with a 62-13 final.
The Jackets dominated the first half with Zoryan Hendricks scoring on a 95-yard touchdown run to open up against the Indians. Hendricks then returned a recovered fumble 89 yards for another score as Rockmart (4-0, 1-0) rolled to a 48-0 score at halftime.
Rockmart’s Z.J. Whatley opened up the second half with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The Jackets will play next Friday against Dade County in another region contest, while Armuchee hosts Region 7-AA foe and county rival Model.
Calhoun 34, North Murray 10
CHATSWORTH — The Calhoun Yellow Jackets were resilient and efficient, roaring back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to top the North Murray Mountaineers 34-10 on Friday in a Region 6-3A matchup.
After a scoreless second half, Calhoun (4-0, 2-0) wasted no time bouncing back against the Mountaineers (2-2, 1-1) after the break. Brannon Spector sparked the rally by snagging a 49-yard grab from quarterback Gavin Gray to set up an 8-yard rushing score by Zack Fuller.
The Jackets continued snatching the momentum when Greg Carr pounced on a squib-like kickoff that would later set into motion a 19-yard scoring play off a screen pass to Collin Baggett.
Luke Moseley then helped Calhoun cement the comeback, contributing two highlight-worthy grabs. Moseley blazed past the opposing cornerback to snag an 80-yard touchdown in the late third, before hauling in a pass at the back of the end zone for a 22-yard score.
Sandwiched in between Moseley’s grabs was a one-yard rushing touchdown by Gray. He finished with over 280 yards passing.
The Jackets will be on the road again next Friday when they visit Ringgold.
Cedartown 55, Southeast Whitfield 7
CEDARTOWN — The Cedartown Bulldogs were challenged at the start of their homecoming game to get their offense rolling fast, and they kept the throttle down all the way through a 55-7 rout over the Southeast Whitfield Raiders on Friday night.
Fans got to see a show as the Bulldogs (2-2) put up 320 yards of offense on the night and saw Tony Mathis, Kobe Pryor, and Taji Hudson all got chances to score. Mathis put up three touchdowns, including a 52 yard run at the start of the second half.
“We challenged them before the game started that we wanted to score each time we had the ball,” Head coach Doyle Kelley said. “The first half, penalties and things kept us from doing that. But our defense played wonderful, and our offense was doing what we should have done last week. We were determined that every time we got inside the 20 we were going to score, and we did.”
Southeast Whitfield (2-2), scored its only touchdown on a 17-yard pass play in the second quarter.
With an even record heading into region play next week, the Bulldogs are preparing for a Region 5-4A showdown at home against an undefeated Cartersville Purple Hurricanes under the leadership of a coach well known to Cedartown fans, Joey King.
“We’re focusing on Cedartown, and that’s what we do. We’ll be here next Friday night,” Kelley said. “We’re excited about the opportunity and what we have to do.”