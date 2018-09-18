REGION ROUNDUP: Lady Blue Devils edge Pepperell in area match
Model won 25-22, 25-23 in the two tightly contested sets after having to go to a third set to defeat Pepperell on Saturday at the annual Battle of the Counties tournament.
Brooke Roberts finished with four kills, four blocks and seven digs for the Lady Blue Devils, while Laura Kate Cole had 24 digs three kills, and an ace. Montana Moats recorded two kills, five digs and an ace.
Model (11-19, 2-1 Area) will host Rome and Cedartown in a non-area tri-match on Thursday.
In other action:
Armuchee 2, Rockmart 0
The Lady Indians improved to 3-0 against Area 6-AA/A teams with a solid 25-4, 25-13 win over Rockmart at home.
Bridgette Jones had seven aces, three kills and a dig for Armuchee in the victory, while Mercedes McLaughlin added five aces, 11 assists, three kills and two digs. Grace Stanley finished with five aces, four kills and two digs.
Armuchee (10-9) hosts Cass on Thursday in a non-area match.
Coosa sweeps GSD
Jordan Roberts had 10 aces and Kasey Thacker had nine kills to propel Coosa to a 25-3, 25-1 win over Georgia School for the Deaf on Tuesday in Cave Spring.
Elina Benton stepped up with seven aces in the Area 6-AA/A match, while Thacker also had two digs and Roberts had five.
Coosa (25-7, 3-0 Area) travels to Sonoraville on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Rome 5, Hiram 3
Rome High’s softball team got back in the win column on Tuesday, getting on the board early and holding on to defeat Hiram 5-3 in a Region 7-5A battle at home.
Rome (5-17) took a 3-1 lead in the second inning and added two more in the fifth to make it 5-2. Freshmen helped lead the way for the Lady Wolves to pick up the team’s second region win of the season.
Maci Andrews pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits, while Cassie Covington finished with two RBIs and Madison Ingram hit a solo home run.
Rome is at Carrollton on Thursday.
Rockmart 20, Coosa 2, 4 inn.
A 14-run fourth inning sealed a run-rule shortened win for the Rockmart softball team as they defeated Coosa 20-2 in a Region 7-AA contest on the road Tuesday.
Emily Maulding, Macy McNabb and Cambree Stanley each had three RBIs for Rockmart, which improved to 18-1 overall and 11-1 in the region.
Carlee Graham picked up the win with four strikeouts and just three hits in four innings of work. Coosa (2-13, 1-12) plays at Model on Thursday while the Lady Jackets travel to Dade County.