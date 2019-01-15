Dixon finished with 30 points and five total treys to lead all scorers, while teammate Jalen Hodge hit a pair of 3’s on the way to 11 points. Zehbien Philyaw finished with nine.
The Eagles (8-7, 6-2 7-AA) came out with a 9-0 run to start the game but Pepperell pushed back and got a pair of 3’s from Chris Barner near the end of the first half to put the Dragons up 29-28 at the break.
Pepperell (5-11, 3-6) was led by Andrew Wilder’s 22 points, while Camron Miles had 12 and Payton Rhoades added nine. Clayton King, Keelan Long and Barner each had a pair of 3’s.
Coosa is at Armuchee on Friday, while Pepperell visits Model.
In other action:
Model boys 65, Gordon Central 30
Jackson Mathis scored 21 points to lead the Model boys’ basketball team to a 65-30 Region 7-AA win against visiting Gordon Central on Tuesday.
Mathis also had four rebounds and two assists, and Jabari Burge added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.
The Blue Devils (10-8, 6-3 Region 7-AA) host Pepperell on Friday, while the Warriors (3-16, 1-7) are at Rockmart.
Unity Christian boys 56, Horizon Christian 49
The Unity Christian boys’ basketball team pushed its winning streak to nine games Tuesday with a 56-49 win at home against GICAA I-A foe Horizon Christian.
Huston Bryant scored 19 points to lead the Lions (10-6, 5-1 GICAA), who are now in first place in the region. Xander Beaty added 12 points for Unity, and Eli Wells scored 11.
Unity continues region play Friday on the road against Shiloh Hills Christian.
GSD boys 71, Morris Innovative 47
DeMarco Brown scored 33 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Georgia School for the Deaf boys to a 71-47 win over Morris Innovative in Cave Spring on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who went 2-1 over the weekend at the Kentucky Classic tournament in Danville, Kentucky, were also helped by Jeremiah Green's 17 points and Nolan Johnson's 15.
GSD will be back in action Thursday hosting Gaylesville (Ala.).
Darlington girls 64, Christian Heritage 58
Caroline Dingler racked up 37 points and five assists Tuesday to carry the Darlington girls’ basketball team to a 64-58 Region 6-A win against Christian Heritage on the road.
The victory is the fifth for Darlington out of its last six contests as the Lady Tigers improve to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in region play. Olivia Adams added nine points and four steals for Darlington.
The Lady Tigers hosts Gordon Lee on Friday.
Chattooga girls 57, Armuchee 41
The Chattooga girls’ basketball team earned a Region 7-AA win Tuesday topping Armuchee 57-41 at home.
Armuchee (5-12, 0-9 Region 7-AA) was led by Katie Shinholster and Olivia Moses with 12 points each. Chattooga trailed at halftime 25-21 before coming back to take a 40-38 lead going into the final period.
Chattooga (9-9, 5-3) is on the road against Dade County on Friday for another region contest, While Armuchee is at Coosa.
Trion girls 36, Walker 29
The Trion girls’ basketball team defeated Walker 36-29 at home Tuesday for its fourth win in its last five contests.
Shelby Carlock scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who improved their overall record 7-8 with the win.
Trion hosts North Cobb Christian on Thursday in a Region 6-A matchup.