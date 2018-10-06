Breaking News
REGION ROUNDUP: Dixon carries Coosa to region win over Dade County, 55-28
Dixon rushed for 123 yards and passed 252 in a 55-28 road victory against Dade County (1-6, 1-3). Lavanda Millsap had three catches for Coosa for 96 yards — an average of 32 yards per catch, and Jalen Hodge accumulated 95 yards of total offense.
The Eagles (2-5, 2-2) broke open a 14-14 halftime tie, and scored three touchdowns in a four-minute span to start the second half on their way to the win.
After an off week, the Eagles will host Region 7-AA leader Rockmart on Oct. 19.
Gordon Central 36, Armuchee 7
Gordon Central’s Nelson Gravitt scored two touchdowns to help his team coast past the Armuchee Indians 36-7 on Friday night in a Region 7-AA contest.
Gravitt rushed for 80 yards to lead the Warriors (2-5, 1-3) and, while splitting time at quarterback with Bryson McGinnis, threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Lackey.
Gauge Burkett kicked off the scoring for Armuchee (1-6 0-4) by running in a 4-yard score after a muffed punt by the Warriors.
Gordon Central is off next week and will play again Oct. 19 at home against Model. Armuchee travels to Chattooga on Oct. 19.
Calhoun 61, Adairsville 0
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets were opportunistic and aggressive on Friday, converting six turnovers into scores in a 61-0 rout of the Adairsville Tigers (3-4, 0-3) in a Region 6-3A matchup.
Calhoun took advantage of interceptions by Eric McKnight, Davis Allen, Bralin Barton and Brannon Spector, along with two special teams fumble recoveries, to jump out to an early lead.
Zack Fuller led the way offensively with 90 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Calhoun (6-0, 3-0). Jonkell Tolbert, Julian Ipac and Jerrian Hames each contributed a rushing score. Gavin Gray had 91 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Calhoun hosts Murray County next Friday.
Cedartown 48, Central-Carrollton 17
The Cedartown Bulldogs took a 48-17 win over Central-Carrollton (2-5, 1-2) at home on Friday night.
Tony Mathis’s 85-yard touchdown run opened the first quarter for Cedartown (4-3, 2-1), and he continued to lead the offensive team throughout the game with two 20-yard touchdown runs in the second and third quarters. Kobe Prior scored 15-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs.
After a week off the Bulldogs will face undefeated Troup County on the road Oct. 19.
Trion 26, Christian Heritage 7
Hagen Willingham rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as Trion earned a 26-7 win Friday while handing Christian Heritage its second straight loss in a Region 6-A matchup.
Willingham, who also caught five passes for 35, scored touchdowns on runs of 18 and 11 yards. Braden Johnson added 88 yards on 19 carries for the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2).
Christian Heritage (4-2, 1-2) scored on its opening possession when Ethan Smith scored on a 19-yard run, but the Trion defense held the team scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Trion will travel to face Darlington next Friday.
Haralson County 26, Sonoraville 23, OT
Sonoraville dropped a heartbreaking 26-23 overtime loss to Region 6-3A foe Haralson County and star running back Treylon Sheppard on Friday night.
After being stalemated 20-20 at the end of regulation the Phoenix (2-4, 0-2) got a 30-yard field goal from Tripp Morrison to take a 23-20 lead. Haralson (5-1, 3-0) got the ball back and Sheppard scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to secure the win.
Sonoraville will host Adairsville next Friday.