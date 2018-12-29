A total of four Darlington wrestlers took first in their weight class among the 18-team field. Carl McDurmon won the 120-pound title, while Alan Cordero pinned his opponent in the 132 finals.
Three-time state champion Colton Woods was the victor in the 145 finals after outscoring his opponent 27-12 for a technical fall, and Tyler Ingram won the 152 title.
Darlington’s Rhett McDurmon (170) and Garrett Sheffield (182) each finished second in their divisions to round out the Tigers’ top performers. Tournament host Rockmart finished third in the final standings.
Darlington will be at Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta next weekend at the Prep Slam tournament.
In other action:
Dragons take 3rd
The Pepperell wrestling team competed Saturday in the Calhoun Duals and came away with third place out of the 10 teams in the competition.
The Dragons earned victories against Grissom (Ala.), Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Pike County and Southeast Whitfield, while coming up short to Sonoraville and Trion.
Pepperell competes again 12 in the Area 5-AA duals at Rockmart High School.
BASKETBALL
Darlington girls 78, Howard Tech (Tenn.) 20
The Darlington Lady Tigers ended a two-game skid in convincing fashion Saturday, rolling to a 78-20 win over Howard Tech in the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic in Dalton.
Emmaline Ratledge scored 20 points and brought down five rebounds for Darlington (8-3), while Caroline Dingler added 17 points and Lauren Childs had 13.
The Lady Tigers had come up short in their first two games of the tournament, held at Christian Heritage, and will get back to Region 6-A/A competition Friday hosting Trion.
Towns County boys 88, Armuchee 77
A huge fourth period saw Armuchee’s boys cut a 25-point deficit down to eight, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the 88-77 loss to Towns County in the Battle of the States tournament Saturday in Hiawassee.
Jacob Stanley led the Indians with 21 points in their final game of 2018, while Brayden Perry added 13 and Kody Manikas had 12. Armuchee outscored Towns 35-30 in the final quarter.
Armuchee (4-8) was edged out by Murphy, North Carolina, 61-58 on Friday, with Eli Brock pacing the Indians with 16 points. Brock was named to the all-tournament team.
McMinn Co. (Tenn.) boys 71, Darlington 70
JD Hull scored 31 points but the Darlington Tigers lost a tough one Saturday in their final game of the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic in Dalton as McMinn County pulled out a 71-70 win.
Andrew Land finished with 15 points for the Tigers, who went 1-2 in the three-day tournament at Christian Heritage. Tate Ratledge added 12 for Darlington, which is back in action Wednesday at Oglethorpe University against Wesleyan.