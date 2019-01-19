Wrestling at St. Clair County (Ala.) High School, the Tigers finished with 203 points coming out ahead in a field of 20 teams at the tournament. Darlington did not compete at last week’s Area 4-A Duals.
Winning their weight class at the St. Clair tournament were Darlington’s Carl McDurmon at 120 pounds, Dalton Blankenship at 138, Colton Woods at 145, Tyler Ingram at 152, Rhett McDurmon at 170 and Garrett Sheffield at 182. Alan Cordero finished runner-up in the 132-pound weight class.
The Tigers will be back in action Friday as they host a quad meet the night before the Darlington Classic tournament on Saturday.
Pepperell, Trion wrap up state
The Trion Bulldogs finished as state runners-up on the last day of the GHSA Team Dual Wrestling Championship on Saturday at the Macon Centreplex. The Bulldogs lost 56-15 in the Class A championship match to Commerce, which won its sixth straight state title.
Pepperell lost 45-31 in the Class AA consolation semifinals Saturday morning in a rematch with Dade County, which lost to the Dragons a week before the for Area 5-AA title. Dade went on to lose to Toombs County in the third-place bout.
The Macon Centreplex will again see the top wrestlers in the state when it hosts the traditional state championships Feb. 13-16.
BASKETBALL
Darlington boys 51, Excel Christian 43
Tate Ratledge scored 14 points to help carry the Darlington boys’ basketball team to a 51-43 win against region opponent Excel Christian on Saturday at the Huffman Athletic Center.
Patrick Shelley added 12 points for the Tigers, Andrew Land scored 10, and Barrick Wade scored 9.
The Tigers (11-8, 7-3 Region 6-A) host region leader North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Trion boys 55, Christian Heritage 53
The Trion boys’ basketball team eked out a 55-53 region win against visiting Heritage Christian on Saturday.
Andy Allen led the Bulldogs (8-11, 3-7 Region 6-A) with 16 points, Brier Ingle added 14 points, Austin Mason scored 13 points, and Jaden Hardy followed with 10 points.
Free throws were key for the Bulldogs as they went 12 of 12 from the line.
Trion hosts region foe Mt. Zion on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage girls 50, Trion 44
The Trion girls’ basketball team dropped a region contest Saturday when the Lady Bulldogs came up short 50-44 against visiting Christian Heritage.
Shelby Carlock led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points, while Tianna Youngblood put up 11 points.
Trion (9-9, 4-4 Region 6-A) hosts Mt. Zion on Tuesday in another region matchup.
North Murray girls 47, Darlington 43
The Darlington girls’ basketball team lost a close matchup Saturday, but it was a special game for Lady Tiger Caroline Dingler.
The junior point guard scored 25 points, surpassing 1,000 career points in the 47-43 loss to North Murray on the road.
Emmaline Ratledge added eight points and nine rebounds for the Lady Tigers.
Darlington (13-5, 7-1) hosts North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.