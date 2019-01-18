Caroline Dingler led the Lady Tigers (13-4, 7-1) with 24 points and five steals as the team came away with a 59-24 victory against the Lady Trojans.
The Tigers went into the second half trailing the Trojans, but the Tigers rallied in the second half to come out on top 51-31.
The Tigers trailed 22-17 at halftime, but pulled ahead for a 33-27 lead after three and outscored the Trojans 18-4 in the final period for the win.
Darlington (10-8, 6-3 Region 6-A) was led by Patrick Shelley with 16 points, while going 12 of 18 from the free throw line. Barrick Wade added 13 points for the Tigers and Andrew Land scored nine points, while going 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
Darlington’s boys host Excel Christian today at 3 p.m. for another region contest, and the Lady Tigers are at North Murray at 3:30 p.m.
Coosa boys 86, Armuchee 49
Four players scored in double figures for the Coosa boys’ basketball team as the Eagles came away with an 86-49 Region 7-AA win at Armuchee on Friday night.
Kenon Dixon led the Eagles (12-6, 8-2 Region 7-AA) with 20 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3 of 4 performance at the free throw line. Keshawn Kindred added 15 points and shot 3 of 4 free throws, with Jatonian Owens adding 13 points and Sean Brown scoring 12.
Eli Brock led the Indians with 11 points, and Brantson Duck scored nine.
The Eagles hosts Model on Tuesday, while the Indians (4-14, 3-7) are at Dade County.
Rockmart boys 79, Gordon Central 52
Tyler Rowland scored 21 points to help carry the Rockmart boys’ basketball team to a 79-52 win against Region 7-AA opponent Gordon Central on Friday night.
Juke Boozer finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (10-7, 8-0 Region 7-AA), and Samuel Depew scored 16.
The Yellow Jackets travel to face region foe Chattooga today at 8:30 p.m., and the Warriors (3-18, 1-9) will host the Indians on Tuesday.
Trion boys 53, Bowdon 45
The Trion boys’ basketball team earned a 53-45 region win against Bowdon on Friday night behind Brier Ingle’s 17 points.
Austin Mason added 16 points for the Bulldogs, while Andy Allen scored 14 points.
The win was a rebound for the Bulldogs who suffered a 62-40 loss at the hands of North Cobb Christian on Thursday night. Ingle led the Bulldogs in the region contest with 18 points.
Trion (6-11, 2-7 Region 6-A) host region opponent Christian Heritage today at 5:30 p.m.
Armuchee girls 57, Coosa 38
The Armuchee girls’ basketball team earned its first Region 7-AA victory of the season Friday with a 57-38 win against Coosa at home.
Olivia Moses led the Lady Indians (6-12, 1-9 Region 7-AA) with 14 points, while Julia Williams scored 13 points, and Chloe Purdy followed with 11 points.
Coosa (2-14, 1-9) was led by Jordan Roberts with 14 points.
The Lady Indians are on the road Tuesday against region opponent Dade County, while Coosa hosts Model.
Unity Christian girls 50, Shiloh Hills Christian 38
The Unity Christian girls’ basketball team won its fourth of its last five contests Friday taking down Shiloh Hills Christian 50-38 on the road in a GICAA I-A game.
Seniors Maggie Dyer and Maggie Whitehead led the Lady Lions (12-3, 6-1 GICAA I-A) with 15 points and 12 points respectively.
The Lady Lions host Killian Hills next Friday for Senior Night.
Trion girls 45, Bowdon 42
The Trion girls’ basketball team won its third straight game Friday when the Lady Bulldogs took down region opponent Bowdon 45-42 at home.
Tianna Youngblood led the Lady Bulldogs (9-8, 4-3 Region 6-A) with 13 points, and Summer Vaughn added 10 points.
Friday’s win came on the heels of a 56-31 win against North Cobb Christian on Thursday night. Shelby Carlock scored 22 points to lead Trion.
The Lady Bulldogs continue region play today when they host Christian Heritage at 4 p.m.